NNA – MP Mark Daou wrote today on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;Christmas comes this year while humanity is suffering from oppression, injustice, and war in Gaza and southern Lebanon, in light of the presidential vacuum and the rampant economic crisis…Our hope remains in the coming salvation, and our aspirationnbsp;is renewed that the coming year will bring love, peace, and security tonbsp;Lebanon and the region.quot;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.