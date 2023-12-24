Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    Berri on Christmas Eve: Despite the pain and the widening wound, Christmas will remain a testimony to just truth from Palestine to all parts of the world

    NNA – Housenbsp;Speaker Nabih Berri said on Christmas Eve: ldquo;Despite the magnitude of the pain and the widening of the wound, from the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem to the Baptist Church in the Gaza Strip and all of the Palestinian geography…Christmas will remain a birth of great joy, hope, and salvation, and a testimony to just and truth from Palestine, the land of redemption, to all parts of the globe.rdquo;

    The Speaker expressed his well-wishes tonbsp;the Lebanese, particularly members of the Christian sects,nbsp;on quot;the birth of the Messenger of love, good words, and the radiance of hope.quot;

