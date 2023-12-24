EastEnders star Max Bowden has lucky escape after wrecking his Mercedes during three-car collision in Surrey: ‘He seemed quite dazed by the whole thing’

<!–

Max Bowden had a lucky escape after being involved in a three-car collision in Surrey on Friday.

The EastEnders actor, 28, best known for playing Ben Mitchell, emerged unharmed but appeared shaken after the crash in Sunbury-on-Thames, according to onlookers.

In images obtained by SunThe soap opera star left the scene unharmed, even though the vehicle’s bumper was completely destroyed.

A source told the publication: ‘It all happened very quickly. We just saw this car was completely demolished and then my girlfriend said, “Is that Ben Mitchell?”

“He seemed quite dazed by the whole thing. He must have been very shaken.

A Surrey Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a collision involving three vehicles in Sunbury-on-Thames on Friday.

“The collision occurred at around 1.10pm just off the Sunbury Cross roundabout and involved a red Mazda, a black Mercedes and a gray Kia.

“There were no injuries or arrests as a result of the incident.”

It comes after Max’s ex-girlfriend Shona McGarty recently spoke out about her split from Max while at the British Soap Awards.

The couple went their separate ways after his ex Roisin Buckle gave birth to their first child, a boy, in September last year.

The BBC soap star said the former couple had broken up after dating for six months, but confirmed they are still friends.

She said Mirror: ‘It’s wonderful to be here tonight because Max’s mother is here and I haven’t seen her in a long time, I adore her.

‘So it’s wonderful to reach her. In fact, we are better than ever. It’s a friendship, we’re in a very good place.

“You take a risk, you do something and it doesn’t work out, but that’s life, you have to take that risk.”

Max and Shona’s romance first came to light in May 2022 after sources claimed the couple were “inseparable” following his split from girlfriend Roisin, and they made their relationship Instagram official in August.

However, Shona has already moved on as she confirmed that she is currently “talking to someone” new, but did not reveal details because “it’s too early.”