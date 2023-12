NNA – MP Fouad Makhzoumi wrote today on platform quot;Xrdquo;:nbsp;ldquo;From Beirut, the heart of Lebanon and its beloved capital, passing through all the regions, from North to South and the Bekaa, I greet the Lebanese in general and Christians in particular on the eve of Christmas, which confirms in its meanings and manifestations that the will to live always overcomes all difficulties and crises.rdquo;

========R.Sh.