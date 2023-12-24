Fadlallah confers with Paraguay’s ambassador on prevailing conditions in Lebanon

NNA – Allamah Al-Sayed Ali Fadlallah received today the Ambassador of Paraguay to Lebanon, Fernando Parisi, with whom he discussed the general situation in Lebanon, the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Paraguay, and the role of the Lebanese community in Paraguay in strengthening said relations.

Ambassador Parisi briefed Al-Sayed Fadlallah on his quot;endeavor with the Lebanese authorities to have the Middle East Airlines operate direct flights from Beirut to Paraguay or Brazil, given the importance of this in terms of boosting political and commercial relations between the two countries.quot;

For his part, Fadlallah welcomed Parisi and congratulated him on the blessed holiday season, hoping that ldquo;it will be an occasion to spread peace in relations between countries and lift injustice against peoples who are subjected to the most horrific operations of genocide and persecution, especially the Palestinian people.rdquo;

He hoped that quot;the ambassador#39;s efforts will succeed in running Middle East flights directly to Paraguay or Brazil,quot; promising to quot;strive with Lebanese officials to facilitate this initiative,quot; and praising quot;the role of the Lebanese community residing in Paraguay and its constant endeavor to expand and strengthen relations in the interest of both countries.quot;nbsp;

He also emphasized spreading the spirit of cooperation, peace, and security among peoples, representing the depth of the heavenly messages and what the prophets have sought.

