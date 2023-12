NNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed today that the cost of the war taking place in the Gaza Strip since October 7 is ldquo;exorbitant,rdquo; after 14 soldiers were killed since Friday, according to Agence France-Presse.

ldquo;We pay a very high price in the war, but we have no choice but to continue fighting,rdquo; Netanyahu said at the beginning of the weekly government meeting.

