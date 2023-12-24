Geagea well-wishes the Lebanese on Christmas: Believe, for the good news of Lebanon’s birth comes from unwavering faith

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, greetednbsp;the Lebanese on the occasion of the holy season, saying in an issued statement: ldquo;Merry Christmas, with joy and hope, to all the Lebanese…Just as the face of the earth is renewed, so will the face of Lebanon be renewed with life…Believe, for we derive the good news of Lebanonrsquo;s birth from our unwavering faith, and from the path of our ancestors and heroes, and our permanent decision to protect our society and work for our cause and our free Lebanon…quot;

Geagea concluded: quot;We are with you, always and forever, and by your side…Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!quot;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.