    Love Island star suffers further disappointment as ITV cancels comedy after two series – weeks after removing ‘outdated’ panel

    Dec 24, 2023

    By Chikamso Chukwuenyem for Mailonline

    Published: 05:25 EST, December 24, 2023 | Updated: 08:02 EST, December 24, 2023

    An Iain Stirling ITV series has been cancelled, for the second time this year.

    ITV has canceled ITV2 comedy Buffering, starring Iain, 35, after just two series despite reports in May that a third series was in the works.

    The comedian’s management company Avalon, which produced the show, told the British Comedy Guide that Iain has turned his attention to other projects.

    Buffering first aired in August 2021 and starred Iain, who plays a fictional version of himself, as he and his friends navigate their twenties.

    Its second series aired in January 2023 and had twelve episodes in total.

    The cancellation of Buffering follows that of CelebAbility in November, axed after six years, seven series and 52 episodes.

    ITV bosses’ alleged reasoning was that the show’s format was “old” and that celebrity panel shows were outdated.

    Despite the recent double whammy, Iain will be in good spirits with the new edition of Love Island, Love Island All Stars, just around the corner.

    The show starts in January, but fans still don’t know who will appear, however, they do know who won’t.

    It was reported on Thursday that 2019 star Anna Vakili will not be returning, despite pleas from producers, as she “changed her mind” at the last minute.

    Love Island All Stars is the third iteration of Love Island, following Love Island Games, which finished airing in November.

    Iain is married to former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, who quit after series 8.

    He rose to fame on CBBC, where he presented alongside puppet Hacker T. Dog.

