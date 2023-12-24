Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Macron expresses his deep concern about the tragic situation of Catholics in Gaza

    By

    Dec 24, 2023

    NNA – In a phone call with the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his ldquo;deep concernrdquo; about the ldquo;tragic situationrdquo; of Catholic Christians in the Gaza Strip, where a woman and her parishionerrsquo;s daughter were killed ldquo;in an unjust mannerrdquo; on December 16 by an Israeli soldier, according to Agence France-Presse.

    The Elysee Palace said in a statement that Macron expressed to Cardinal Pierre-Battista Pizzabella in the call that took place on Christmas Eve, his ldquo;deep concern about the tragic situation of the Latin parish in Gaza,rdquo; where ldquo;hundreds of civilians of all religions have been living under bombs and bullets for more than two months.rdquo;

    He offered his ldquo;condolences for the unjust killing of two parishioners a few days ago.rdquo;

