Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    News

    Prince Andrew ‘Totally Tormented’ Over Publication of Epstein Names

    By

    Dec 24, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Prince Andrew ‘Totally Tormented’ Over Publication of Epstein Names

    Toby Melville/Reuters

    Welcome to this week's edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast's newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family.

    Andrew in “deep despair” over Epstein name list

    Prince Andrew is “totally tormented,” after learning his name will appear alongside more than 170 of Jeffrey Epstein’s powerful friends and associates—some of whom have not previously been publicly identified—when a tranche of court documents are published in January, the Mail on Sunday reports.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

