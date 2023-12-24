Prince Andrew ‘Totally Tormented’ Over Publication of Epstein Names

Toby Melville/Reuters

Andrew in “deep despair” over Epstein name list

Prince Andrew is “totally tormented,” after learning his name will appear alongside more than 170 of Jeffrey Epstein’s powerful friends and associates—some of whom have not previously been publicly identified—when a tranche of court documents are published in January, the Mail on Sunday reports.

