Five children are left orphaned just days before Christmas after Blase Raia shoot his wife, Brooke Raia, in the head before turning gun on himself in horror murder-suicide at Altoona home

Five children were orphaned days before Christmas after their father shot their mother before killing himself in a suspected murder-suicide.

Local businessman Blase Raia, 39, and his wife Brooke Raia, 34, were found amid a bloody scene at their home near Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night.

Logan Township Police Chief Dave Hoover told the Altoona Mirror Officers believe Blase shot his wife in the head with a handgun after a “domestic dispute” in the basement of their home in the 600 block of South Dartmouth Lane.

Four of the children were home at the time of the incident and a fifth returned shortly after. The police were called around 7:30 p.m.

State police arrived and took photographs of the scene, which they turned over to Logan Township police, Hoover said. That same night, the coroner removed the couple’s bodies.

Five children were orphaned days before Christmas after their father Blase Raia shot their mother Brooke Raia, formerly Zimmerman, before turning the gun on himself in a suspected murder-suicide. (Pictured: A family photo shared at a children’s fundraiser)

Logan officers have been interviewing the minor children along with other people who interacted with the couple in the hours before their deaths.

“We’re trying to turn back, complete the day,” Hoover said, adding that police have not yet completely ruled out the possibility of third-party involvement. “We’re trying to find a motive.”

Brooke Raia, formerly Zimmerman, was a loving mother who worked two jobs to support her children, according to her obituary. She managed a local chiropractor’s office along with shifts at an Amazon warehouse.

“Brooke loved spending time with family, especially her sons, Kamden and Easton, and also playing in alumni basketball games with her former Blue Pirate teammates, known as “The Bad Moms Club,” reads the tribute to Bolger Funeral Home.

“He also enjoyed vacations with his family, some of his favorite places were the beach, the Caribbean and going to Atlanta to see the Braves.”

Blase worked as a locomotive gang leader at Norfolk Southern’s Juniata Locomotive Shop and enjoyed motorcycles, drag racing, hunting, bowling and spending time with his children, according to his obituary.

Jim Patterson, a former colleague, told the Altoona Mirror that Blase was a “good guy” and “a good worker.” “He seemed very well-liked by his co-workers,” Patterson said.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the survivors: the children and the parents.”

Another friend of Blase, Donny Algieri, said they used to drag race together and he created a GoFundMe page for the five children that has raised almost $60,000.

Along with the fundraiser, a family photograph was shared showing the Raia couple smiling together surrounded by their five children on the beach.

“I am organizing this fundraiser for Blase and Brooke’s five children who tragically lost their parents five days before Christmas,” the fundraiser reads.

“While I’m sure Christmas is the last thing on their minds, they deserve our support, they need to know that both the racing community and their family have their backs.”

‘Help me let these children know that we are here to help them. I know times are tough for people, especially at this time of year, but anything will help.’

Brooke also came from a racing family, according to Altoona Mirror, and her father was a well-known motorcycle racer who became an announcer at a regional race track.

Blair County Children, Youth and Family Services has placed the children with other family members, Hoover said.