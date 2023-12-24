Michigan ‘offer Jim Harbaugh a 10-year deal worth $125m that includes a clause where he can’t talk to NFL teams’ amid interest from the Chargers and Bears

Michigan is doing everything it can to keep coach Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor

The Wolverines coach is drawing interest from the likes of the Chargers and Bears

Michigan is making a big push to retain coach Jim Harbaugh, offering him a gigantic new contract with a special clause amid interest from NFL teams.

Harbaugh hasn’t coached in the NFL for nearly a decade and has ensured the Wolverines are one of the most consistent teams in college football.

However, he is drawing interest from several franchises heading into the offseason as the NFL prepares for a major head coaching turnover.

But Michigan, which is preparing for its College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, won’t let its head coach go down without a fight.

According to NFL expert Ian RapoportMichigan has offered Harbaugh a 10-year contract worth $125 million.

That would make the 60-year-old, whose current contract runs through 2026, one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

However, it also contains a clause that would prohibit Harbaugh from discussing or accepting a job in the NFL during the 2024 season. That would only be a one-season stipulation.

Michigan is also said to have left a shorter contract offer worth around $11 million a year on the table.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots are believed to be possible landing spots for Harbaugh.

While he hasn’t left Michigan, he has drawn interest from the NFL in recent years. Most recently he interviewed for jobs with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.

But when those interviews failed to turn into a job offer, Harbaugh released a tongue-in-cheek statement in December 2022.

He said, “People who think we’ve done a good job and are satisfied with the job we’ve done here at Michigan will be very happy to know that we will be enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines again in 2023.” .

“And for those people who don’t approve of the job we’ve done or who would prefer to see someone else coaching here, I think you’ll probably be disappointed to learn that we’ll be coaching the Wolverines again in 2023.”

Earlier this week, the NCAA notified Michigan that they are charging Harbaugh with a Level I infraction.

Harbaugh’s most recent set of charges is for allegedly providing false or misleading information in an investigation into recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period.

The formal notice of allegations received by Michigan also outlined four Level II charges that included impermissible contact with recruits and analysts performing training tasks.

The Big Ten already suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season for an unrelated matter stemming from a sign-stealing scheme, which is still under investigation.

Michigan will now have 90 days to respond to the charges. The formal notice of the allegations is a precursor to a hearing that could occur during 2024.