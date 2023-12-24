A massive demonstration in Morocco denouncing the continued aggression against the Gaza Strip

NNA – Thousands of Moroccans demonstrated on Sunday, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and denouncing the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian News Agency, quot;WAFAquot;.

More than ten thousand demonstrators marched on Mohammed V Street, in the center of the Moroccan capital, Rabat,nbsp;raising banners thatnbsp;condemned the killing of children and the destruction of hospitals, and demanding an end to the genocide and an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories since 1967.

They also chanted slogans saluting the steadfastness of Gaza and the Palestinian people.

