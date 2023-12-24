Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    Karami says Tripoli’s history of coexistence speaks for itself

    Dec 24, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – In an issued statement this afternoon, the head of the ldquo;Dignity Movementquot;, MP Faisal Karami, denounced the burning of a Christmas tree in the courtyard of one of Tripolirsquo;s churches, considering it quot;not permissiblequot; to address the incident as an improvised act outside the context of evil that is linked to Zionist scenarios,nbsp;stressing that Tripoli has always been targeted at this level.

    He added: quot;Tripoli, the city of coexistence,nbsp;has a history that speaks for itself, and its present is fortified by national unity that will not be touched by sinful hands.quot;

