Jumblatt and other figures sign a global declaration against the genocide taking place in Palestine

NNA – Former Minister and MP Walid Jumblatt signed today a global declaration against the genocide taking place in Palestine at the hands of the Israeli occupation, following the massacres committed by the occupation forces and their ignoring of all international calls for a final ceasefire.

The declaration calls for condemning the Israeli genocide and taking effective and necessary measures to permanently prevent its recurrence.

The declaration was signed by many political, social, and cultural figures around the world, including former presidents, ministers, members of parliament, and university professors.

