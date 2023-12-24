Andrea McLean, 54, strips naked in the shower as she and husband Nick Feeney, 51, hilariously recreate an ICONIC Christmas movie.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Andrea McLean stripped naked in the shower as her husband Nick Feeney hilariously recreated an iconic Christmas movie for an Instagram video.

The former Loose Women star, 54, who left the show in 2020, recreated the film Elf with Nick, starring Zooey Deschanel (Jovie) and William Ferrel (Buddy the Elf), four years ago and reposted the clip Thursday.

Nick transformed into Buddy while Andra was naked in the shower, just like in the movie, singing Baby, It’s Cold Outside.

Captioning her post, she wrote: “It’s that time of year again for our tribute to our favorite Christmas movie, ‘Elf,’ starring Buddy.

‘This was filmed and edited four years ago by my (then) 13-year-old daughter Amy.

Andrea McLean, 54, stripped naked in the shower while her husband Nick Feeney, 51, hilariously recreated an iconic Christmas movie for an Instagram video.

The former Loose Women star, 54, who left the show in 2020, recreated the film Elf, starring Zooey Deschanel (Jovie) and William Ferrel (Buddy the Elf) on Thursday.

Merry Christmas to one and all! *and yes, she wore a cozzie in the shower.’

Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke commented: “This is great!!”

Other fans wrote: “This made my day.”

‘Bright! Now I feel fabulously festive. Thank you!’

In early February, Andrea said she became “bedridden” after “three months of absolute exhaustion,” as she detailed her health issues on Monday.

The TV presenter admitted it was “one step forward and three steps back” for her health and that she was “waiting for blood tests”.

In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram, she explained that she had gone to support former co-star Brenda Edwards at an event on the one-year anniversary of her son Jamal’s death and fell ill shortly after.

Andrea uploaded a photo of herself from the event and wrote: ‘Things I did to fill my cup this week, that had nothing to do with work…

Andrea attempted to recreate Zooey Deschanel, who plays Jovie in the film.

Captioning her post, she wrote: “It’s that time of year again for our tribute to our favorite Christmas movie, ‘Elf,’ starring Buddy. “This was filmed and edited four years ago by my (then) 13-year-old daughter Amy.”

Buddy the Elf and Jovie in the famous scene

Nick dressed in an elf suit for the hilarious video that Andrea posted on her Instagram

In early February, Andrea became “bedridden” after “three months of absolute exhaustion” as she detailed her health problems.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram, she explained that she had gone to support former co-star Brenda Edwards at an event, with her husband Nick Feeney, and fell ill shortly after.

‘1. I came out with @nickfeeneycoach to support my lovely friend @brendaedwardsglobal on the one year anniversary of her son Jamal’s passing. She was a beautiful and moving evening.”

She continued: ‘Unfortunately, I ended up in bed unwell for the next three days. I pushed myself hard in the gym that day, which was too much for my tired body.

‘So, another one step forward, three steps back episode. Now I’m waiting for blood tests to see why I’ve been unwell for so long – it’s over three months of absolute exhaustion. The idea is that it is Covid/autoimmune related. It’s a hassle!

‘2. Luckily, I was lucky enough to dress up and take my mom for a pamper day on Friday as a late Christmas present. So nails done already at our local Ivy for a late lunch. It was really lovely.

‘3. Yesterday we went to see mom and dad for another late lunch, with them and mutual friends.

“It was a lot of fun and we went through three decades: we’re 50 years old, our friends are 60 years old, mom and dad are 70 years old! How did that happen?

‘4. We went for a walk, the usual thing on Sundays. Here’s to a happy and healthy week ahead. What did you do to fill your cup this week?