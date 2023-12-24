Two NYC synagogues are searched after bomb threats are reported on Christmas Eve

Police searched the Shaare Zion Temple in Brooklyn and the Riverdale Jewish Center in the Bronx around 6.15 a.m. following a 911 call, the NYPD told DailyMail.com.

Police raided two New York synagogues after bomb threats caused panic on Christmas Eve.

Police searched the Shaare Zion Temple in Brooklyn and the Riverdale Jewish Center in the Bronx around 6:15 a.m. following a 911 call, the NYPD told DailyMail.com.

The department could not share any details about the threats the synagogues received, but said they are believed to have been sent via email.

“Officers responded and searched the buildings and did not find any devices,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “Nothing was found.”

Police searched the Shaare Zion Temple in Brooklyn and the Riverdale Jewish Center in the Bronx around 6:15 a.m. following a 911 call about bomb threats they received on Christmas Eve, the NYPD told DailyMail.com. (Pictured: An NYPD patrol car parked outside a Lower East Side synagogue)

The department said police would continue to “inspect and patrol” areas affected by the latest crushing incidents, which is when people call emergency services over false threats.

Hundreds of synagogues across the United States have been targeted with threatening messages about fake bombs since Hamas massacred about 1,200 people in Israel on October 7.

Last weekend, a nationwide wave of attacks sent threats to nearly 200 Jewish institutions in what the FBI believes was part of a coordinated effort by a foreign group.

In a confidential memo to partner law enforcement agencies, FBI Deputy Director Cathy Milhoan said, “At this time, based on similar language and the use of specific emails, it appears that the perpetrators of these threats are connected.” .

“Furthermore, these threats appear to come from outside the United States.”

Between Friday and Saturday of last week, the Secure Community Network, a nonprofit that informs American Jewish institutions about safety and security, tracked 199 crushing incidents and false bomb threats.

On Monday, the nonprofit reported there were 93 crushing incidents in California, 62 in Arizona, 15 in Connecticut, five in Colorado and four in Washington in the past 24 hours.

Pennsylvania and Mississippi also received false threats last weekend, while six were reported in Alabama on Saturday alone.

The SCN said compared to this time last year, they have recorded more than 449 crushing incidents. These events have occurred 541 percent more than in 2022.

The Shir Ami Synagogue in Pennsylvania evacuated its Hebrew school Thursday after a bomb threat. Police and K-9 dogs found no evidence of a bomb.

“We continue to work in coordination with law enforcement and Jewish security partners to respond to incidents and ensure Jewish communities across North America have the tools and guidance to respond appropriately,” SCN said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Congregation Shir Ami located in Newton, Pennsylvania, was forced to evacuate its Hebrew school after receiving bomb threats.

The synagogue’s executive director received the threat via email when he requested that the ransom money be dropped off at a location approximately two hours away.

“We evacuated our building, our preschool and pretty much put our emergency plan in place,” Rabbi Charles Briskin said. USA TODAY.

Once police searched the building with explosive detective dogs for approximately two hours, the evacuation was lifted.

Briskin said this was the first time his institution had experienced a threat.

“There seems to be a particular increase in activity in recent days,” the rabbi said.

He also mentioned that when he received the email, two other colleagues he was with, from other places, received the same message.