    “Ensuring traffic safety, supporting winter tourism a key to a successful season,” says Hamieh

    Dec 24, 2023

    NNA -Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport,nbsp;Ali Hamieh, wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;:nbsp;ldquo;Providing the necessary supplies of maintenance of machinery, diesel, etc., for all snow plowing centers, andnbsp;approving some mandatory financial increases on the wages of dailynbsp;and seasonal workers, in addition to strengthening the integration between the snow plowing centers, the operating security forces, and the awareness of citizens and drivers, will render the achievement of our goals in ensuring traffic safety and supporting winter tourism a headline for the success of the current season.rdquo;.rdquo;

