NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communique this afternoon, in which it indicated that innbsp;support of thenbsp;steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in response to the repeated Zionist attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:50 p.m. on Sunday, December 24, the Avivim settlement (occupied Lebanese village of Salha) with appropriate weapons, hitting a residential building and causing confirmed casualties.nbsp;

