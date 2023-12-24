Karen Carney SLAMS Chelsea’s failing forwards as they slide to another defeat at Wolves: ‘You spend a billion pounds… and all you want for Christmas is a centre-forward!’

<!–

Karen Carney has hit out at Chelsea’s ailing attackers, claiming all Mauricio Pochettino “wants for Christmas is a centre-forward” after another abject attacking display in the defeat to Wolves.

Chelsea’s away day continued with a 2-1 defeat at Molineux.

But had Pochettino’s team taken advantage of their opportunities, the best of which was Raheem Sterling missing the opportunity to take on two of his teammates for a tap-in, this should have been a routine victory.

Focusing on Sterling’s mistake, after he chose to shoot Jose Sa, Carney is less than impressed with his entire attack after an outlay of almost a billion pounds.

“Sterling has to take him (Sa) on or square up,” Carney told Sky Sports. But he has to score. Honestly, you spend a billion pounds on transfers and all you want for Christmas is a centre-forward.

With Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer to his right, Raheem Sterling opted to shoot.

Jackson (left) and Armando Broja (right) started but seemed lacking confidence.

Chelsea started with plenty of attacking intent, lining up with Armando Broja, Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer from the start.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku came off the bench – the latter scoring his first Premier League goal to halve the deficit – but it was another stunning display from Chelsea’s forwards.

“The connections are there, but they may be too fluid,” Carney continued.

‘They have to do better in the 18-yard area. It hasn’t been good enough.

Pochettino did not want to be too critical of his players after the defeat, and Wolves scored key goals through Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty.

Sky Sports pundit Karen Carney (left) took aim at Chelsea’s failed forwards after the defeat.

“We feel very disappointed because I think we deserve a lot more,” the Chelsea boss told Sky Sports.

‘This competition hurts you when you are not clinical enough.

‘We create opportunities. That’s why it’s so disappointing. “We conceded after a few corners and it was really difficult.”

The misery was compounded for Pochettino and his coaching staff when it emerged that Chelsea had missed 36 of their 57 “Big Chances” in the Premier League this season. That’s more than anywhere else.

‘We talked a lot at the beginning of the season. “We are young in age,” Pochettino said, when asked about that damning statistic.

‘It’s a young team. We have players who are playing in the league for the first time. They need to adapt. It’s about trust and quality.

‘We need to score if we want to win the games. We are very disappointed.

Mauricio Pochettino asked for patience because his ‘young’ team still needs time to develop

‘Sometimes we have to keep a clean sheet if we can’t score. We conceded too many corners.

‘We need to keep going and press. “Young teams learn from this type of game.”

Chelsea won’t have much time to feel sorry for themselves when they take on London rivals Crystal Palace on December 27.

But they will have to do it without Palmer, who has the highest goal involvement of all Chelsea forwards this season, and Sterling after they were booked in the loss to Wolves.