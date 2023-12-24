Angel Carter mourns the loss of her older sister Bobbie Jean at age 41… following the deaths of her sister Leslie and brother Aaron: ‘You’re free now’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Angel Carter Conrad mourned the loss of her older sister Bobbie Jean, at age 41, in her native Florida on Saturday following the tragic deaths of her sister Leslie and brother Aaron.

You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, I know that. “Sometimes it feels like you don’t have a chance, no matter what,” the 36-year-old says sadly. wrote On Christmas’ Eve.

‘Experiencing innocence rather than feeling the burden of trauma, pain and suffering is incredibly important for children, especially at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron and now you ended up in the circumstances you did. I share that pain that we experienced during our childhood and I am sorry that you did not have the opportunity for a better life.’

Angel, who mothered her four-year-old daughter Harper during her nine-year marriage to Corey Conrad, encouraged her 74,000 Instagram followers to visit the website of children’s mental health nonprofit On Our Sleeves .

“We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support finds understanding and encouragement,” Conrad wrote.

‘This starts with our children and creating healthy conversation within the home. The generational dysfunction stops now. Visit @onoursleevesofficial to learn more about how you can get involved and how to be there for your loved ones. I love you BJ, you’re free now.’

Bobbie Jean was placed on suicide watch after threatening suicide during a arrest on June 14 for stealing $55 worth of merchandise from Hobby Lobby during which he was found with fentanyl.

Carter, who is survived by his young daughter Bella, appeared on the E! family show. reality show House of Carters, and she used to work as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist for her late brother Aaron.

Aaron died on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34. It was determined that he had drowned after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic version of Xanax.

A decade earlier, in 2012, Leslie Carter died at age 25 from a toxic combination of predictive medications.

Aaron’s team exclusively told DailyMail.com it has been a year of “such loss and tragedy” for the family, adding: “We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited.”

“On behalf of the beloved Aaron Carter, his team sends its condolences to his brothers, his mother and his family,” the statement said.

‘This year has definitely been one of many losses and tragedies. May it fill you with love and comfort to support your fans and friends during this difficult time. You are not alone. We know that Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. Rest in peace.’

TMZ obtained a statement from Jane Cater in which she opened her heart after losing her third child.

‘I am shocked to learn of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening a third time,’ she began.

‘When I can think clearly, I will publish a more complete statement; but until then I would ask to be allowed to cry in private.

He added: “No matter how deep the feeling that a parent feels for the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child for the loss of a parent must be much greater.”

“Therefore, I would ask those of you who are understanding to pray for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now left without her mother as well.”