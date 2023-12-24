Shohei Ohtani gifts Porsche to wife of Dodgers teammate Joe Kelly after her #Ohtake17 campaign helps persuade the superstar to sign $700m deal

Shohei Ohtani joins Los Angeles Dodgers in record $700 million deal

Joe Kelly gave Ohtani the number 17 jersey after his wife Ashley’s viral campaign

Shohei Ohtani gifted a new Porsche to Ashley Kelly, the wife of his Dodgers teammate Joe Kelly, after she campaigned to bring it across Los Angeles from the Angels.

The Japanese superstar recently signed the richest contract in sports history, sealing a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

Ohtani had been the most coveted player in MLB before his departure from the Angels this offseason.

The Dodgers won the race for his signature, with Ashley Kelly leading a viral campaign that involved offering her husband’s No. 17 jersey.

He even renamed his seven-month-old son, jokingly changing his name from Kai to ShoKai.

Shohei Ohtani gave a Porsche to Ashley Kelly, the wife of his Dodgers teammate Joe Kelly

Kelly, who launched a viral campaign to help persuade Ohtani to join, was shocked by the gift.

Ohtani took Joe Kelly’s No. 17 jersey after signing a $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

To thank him, Ohtani gave him a lavish Christmas gift. In a video posted to social media, Ashley is seen looking out the door of her home after a Porsche appeared on the street.

He was surprised when they told him it was a gift from the Dodgers’ new star. “It’s yours, Shohei’s,” they told Kelly. “I wanted to give you a Porsche.”

As part of his #Ohtake17 campaign, Kelly showed off the wide range of Dodgers #17 apparel he owned and explained how Ohtani and his family could adapt them for their own use.

Kelly was recently asked about giving up the number he had worn for three seasons.

“I wasn’t going to give it to just anyone,” he told reporters. “If Shohei continues to perform, he will be a future Hall of Famer and I will be able to retire my number.” “That’s the closest I’ll get to the Hall of Fame.”

When asked what she wanted in return, Kelly added: “Oh, there’s a list, but there’s no comments.”