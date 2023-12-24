Ron DeSantis Advisers Prepare To ‘Make The Patient Comfortable’ Ahead Of Dropping Out: NYT

Scott Olson

Morale has gone from bad to worse within Ron DeSantis’ presidential primary operation.

With only three weeks to go before voting begins in Iowa, the DeSantis campaign is moving from life support to hospice care, according to a brutal Sunday New York Times story, effectively amounting to the Republican Florida governor’s 2024 pre-obituary.

His longtime pollster and adviser, Ryan Tyson, has privately conceded the campaign is reaching the point where they can “make the patient comfortable,” according to The Times, which spoke to more than a dozen DeSantis advisers current and past from both the campaign and affiliated groups. (Tyson denied those remarks in the campaign’s response.)

