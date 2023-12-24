Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 lineup: Who are the stars of the festive special so far?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Christmas is just around the corner and so is the 2023 Great Christmas Bake Off.

A flurry of fan favorites will return to the delightful show on Christmas Eve.

Hardcore judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be keeping a close eye on the festive cakes.

Meanwhile, comedian Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will provide the light-hearted humour.

But who will bring the candy? MailOnline takes a look at the bakers returning to the Bake Off special.

Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return to the big top for the baking show’s Christmas special on December 24.

Sofia Faldo

Sophie Faldo took the Bake Off crown during the show’s 2017 season (pictured left to right: Prue Leith, Sophie and Paul Hollywood)

Sophie was previously in the army and dreamed of being a specialist. She now runs her own cake company called Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes (pictured in 2018)

Sophie Faldo took the Bake Off crown during the 2017 season. Before competing on the show, she was an army officer.

According to HuffPost, the Bake Off winner left normal military service in 2012 and has been a reservist and personal fitness trainer ever since.

sophie said Sun: “I know it sounds really crazy, but I really don’t like not going on tour.”

After winning, Sophie hoped to enter the world of stunts while also balancing a burgeoning culinary career.

She said: “I never dreamed I would reach the final, let alone win, so I’m not sure where I go from here.”

‘It would be wonderful to write a pastry book, but let’s see what I come up with. To start, I would like to try traveling the world for inspiration.’

Her victory is perhaps best remembered for a major misstep by guest judge Prue Leith, who accidentally announced Sophie’s victory 12 hours before the show because she failed to recognize the time difference while on vacation.

She now runs her own business called Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes.

Amelia Le Bruin

Amelia appeared on the 2019 series of the show but fell into the Bread Week hurdle as her Tear and Share bread didn’t measure up (pictured).

Inspired by her mother and grandmother as a child to bake, Amelia opened her own cake making business called The Cake Hun London.

We only got to see Amelia briefly during her time on the show in 2019, before she was eliminated in the third episode.

The Halifax baker stumbled upon Bread Week while fighting to expose Tear and Share and her spectacular work was branded “terrible” and “clumsy”.

The fashion designer was inspired by both her grandmother and mother, who created beautiful sweets, to start baking.

While studying at Leeds and then Leicester, she honed her baking skills, practicing for fundraising events and with friends.

She was previously a sportswear designer and currently lives in the great city of London.

She also runs her own online bakery called The Cake Hun London.

Dan Beasley-Harling

Dan Beasley-Harling had some amazing weeks on the show, but fizzled out when the dreaded bakery week arrived (pictured)

The stay-at-home dad confessed his experience was “an absolute nightmare,” however, he has continued baking and sharing his own recipes since the show.

Dan Beasley-Harling appeared on the 2018 series of the baking competition show.

During the contest, the housewife had a great few weeks, however she soon fell apart once baking week arrived.

Since her time on the show, she has cultivated a successful career in baking, often posting her creations through Instagram and sharing recipes on her own website.

However, the first time wasn’t the most pleasant experience for Dan, who described the program as “incredibly stressful.”

In 2022, he said Yahoo UK: ‘To be honest, the experience of being in the store is an absolute nightmare: I’m anxious and a perfectionist by nature.

“When you do it right it’s great, but most of the time you’re in panic mode.”

He continued: “So that countdown when they tell you you have one minute left, all that hype is very real.” We are at the last moment and there are a few seconds left.

Linda Rayfield

Linda Rayfield was full of excitement when baking week arrived only to fumble around for her specialty (pictured)

Since the show, Linda has continued her passion for baking and has also opened up emotionally about the tragic passing of her 18-year-old daughter, Melissa (pictured: Linda).

Linda starred in the 2020 series of the show and thrilled fans when she made a cake in memory of her late daughter.

She was a fan favorite despite leaving for only five episodes after everything went wrong during the dreaded bakery week.

At the start of the week, Linda was full of excitement because baking was one of her specialties.

But the retirement life team leader ran into trouble in the competition after she lost her caged gypsy tart.

Following her departure from the show, Linda confessed that she was not ‘sad’ as she had a wonderful experience on the show, comparing it to being ‘a girl at Disneyland’.

In 2021, the Bake Off star took instagram to share a touching tribute to his late daughter Melissa, who passed away from dementia at the age of 18.

She wrote: ‘I was 18 when he passed away and it wasn’t until recently when I became a Dementia Friend and learned more about the condition that I realized I had dementia.

‘Knowing wouldn’t have changed the outcome, but I would have understood all the times she looked at me blankly and cried so desperately she probably didn’t recognize me.

‘That breaks my heart because all her life I protected her, comforted her and shared so many wonderful memories, and in the end I feel like I let her down.

“People living with dementia rely on their long-term memory and some of theirs were quite traumatic.”

Linda has continued baking since the show, often showing off her creations.

Carolina Edwards

Hailing from Dorset, avid gardener Carole proved to be a fan favorite despite quitting just five weeks into the show (pictured).

Since her departure, she has toured with Great British Bake Off and continues to share her delicious bakes on Instagram (pictured: Paul Hollywood and Carole).

Dorset native Carole quit the show during the fifth episode, dessert week, after her steamed puddings and lemon meringue pies went bad.

The avid gardener, also known as Compost Carol, even had her own radio segment, where she gave gardening tips to listeners.

Originally from West County, Carole was a supermarket clerk prior to the 2022 competition.

Popular with fans, in 2023 Carole joined the Great British Bake Off tour and continued posting her gardening knowledge and baking tips on Instagram.

Reflecting on her first Bake Off experience, Carole shared with xformerly known as Twitter: ‘I’ve had an incredible journey on the show and the memories will stay with me forever.

“I was never sure I could do this kind of thing, but it’s taught me to take advantage of more challenging opportunities, and if you’re out there…yes, you can do it.”