A man is killed and a woman injured in a ‘targeted’ afternoon shooting at a Florida shopping mall

OCALA, Florida — A man was killed in a shooting at a shopping center in central Florida two days before Christmas in which the victim was “the target” of the attack, police said.

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday night that the man died after being shot several times in a common area of ​​the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles (127 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

A woman was also shot in the leg. She was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover, Balken said.

The suspect fled the scene and left the firearm behind, Balken said.

Police arrived at the mall around 3:40 p.m. after a call of multiple shots fired at the mall.

“Officers immediately entered the mall (and) ultimately discovered that this was not what we would consider an active shooter,” Balken told reporters.

The attack was likely a “targeted act of violence” against the man, Balken said.

Several other mall patrons suffered injuries during the shooting, with one person suffering chest pain and another reporting a broken arm, police said.

Ocala police overnight released photos of a person of interest that appear to have been taken with a mall security camera. The three images show a man wearing a red cap and dark clothing. Balken previously said the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a mask that partially covered his face.

Police also asked the public for help by sending mobile phone videos of the shooting scene.

The mall’s corporate owner, WPG, said in a statement that they were working with the Ocala Police Department in the investigation into what happened.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. “Our thoughts are with everyone involved,” the statement said. “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority.”

The mall features dozens of stores, including JC Penney and Foot Locker.

Calvin and Diana Amos, who were shopping at the JC Penney store, told the Ocala Star-Banner that they quickly evacuated the store once they realized what was happening. They described themselves as scared and apprehensive.