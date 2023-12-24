Angel Carter Says Late Sister Bobbie Jean ‘Didn’t Have a Shot’

Michael Tran Archive/Getty

Angel Carter poured out her heartbreak over her sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s death on Instagram on Sunday, saying life was not fair to the sibling of singers Nick and Aaron Carter.

“Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what,” she wrote. “Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age.

“I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

