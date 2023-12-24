Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    News

    Angel Carter Says Late Sister Bobbie Jean ‘Didn’t Have a Shot’

    By

    Dec 24, 2023 , , , , ,
    Angel Carter Says Late Sister Bobbie Jean ‘Didn’t Have a Shot’

    Michael Tran Archive/Getty

    Angel Carter poured out her heartbreak over her sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s death on Instagram on Sunday, saying life was not fair to the sibling of singers Nick and Aaron Carter.

    “Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what,” she wrote. “Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age.

    “I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bethlehem nearly deserted as Christmas celebrations suspended over Israel-Hamas war

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion show off their hot and melting looks for Christmas Eve

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Mike Nussbaum, Chicago stage actor with film roles including ‘Field of Dreams,’ dies

    Dec 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bethlehem nearly deserted as Christmas celebrations suspended over Israel-Hamas war

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion show off their hot and melting looks for Christmas Eve

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    Mike Nussbaum, Chicago stage actor with film roles including ‘Field of Dreams,’ dies

    Dec 24, 2023
    News

    2 suspects arrested after Banksy’s stop sign artwork was stolen less than an hour after being revealed

    Dec 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy