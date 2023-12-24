Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion show off their hot and melting looks for Christmas Eve

<!–

Sydney Sweeney kicked off Christmas Eve on Sunday by sharing a sexy slideshow of herself in a festive, cleavage-enhancing red dress and announcing, “It’s Christmas Eve, I love you all!”

Kaley Cuoco and her dad Tom Pelphrey brought Their eight-month-old daughter Matilda, also known as ‘Tildy’, went to meet Santa and his wife, but was unimpressed.

The 38-year-old Emmy nominee, who has 7.8 million followers on Instagram, Subtitled the official Christmas portrait of his son crying: ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year!’

Jennifer Garner looked glamorous in a green dress with pockets while raised in front of two different Christmas trees, writing: “Merry Christmas and peace on Earth.”

The 51-year-old mother of three, who founded the company Once Upon a Farm, also presented of his collection of six nutcrackers on display, including a farmer-themed one.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum brought their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA for ‘his first adventure’ on Saturday.

The hotel heiress turned reality TV icon and the founder of M13 Ventures, both 42, called the trip to the “happiest place on Earth” “a dream come true” that will “remain in their hearts forever.” “.

The couple of two years will celebrate little Phoenix’s first birthday on January 16 and announced the birth of their second daughter, London Hilton Reum, on Thanksgiving Day.

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her curvaceous 5-foot-10 figure in a red and green plaid leotard.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 28, whose new single Cobra was released on Nov. 2, twerked while sporting a big afro wig for the holidays.

Hugh Jackman, who announced in September that he was separating from his wife Deborra-lee Furness after 27 years, posed proudly in front of his tree decorated with the legend: “Merry Christmas Eve!”

Kaley Cuoco and her dad Tom Pelphrey took their eight-month-old daughter, Matilda, also known as ‘Tildy,’ to meet Santa Claus and his wife, but she wasn’t impressed.

The Emmy nominee, 38, who has 7.8 million followers on Instagram, captioned the official Christmas portrait of her crying son: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”

Jennifer Garner looked glamorous in a green dress with pockets as she posed in front of two different Christmas trees and wrote: “Merry Christmas and peace on Earth.”

The 51-year-old mother of three, who founded the company Once Upon a Farm, also showed off her collection of six nutcrackers on display, including a farmer-themed one (R).

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum took their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA for “his first adventure” on Saturday.

The hotel heiress turned reality TV icon and the founder of M13 Ventures, both 42, called the trip to the “happiest place on Earth” “a dream come true” that will “remain in their hearts forever.” “.