Kevin Spacey Sits Down With Tucker Carlson For Frank Underwood’s Annual Christmas Video: “Netflix Exists Because Of Me”

Kevin Spacey sat down with Tucker Carlson for his annual Christmas video, during which he takes on the role of Frank Underwood, his house of cards character, who was killed off in the show’s sixth and final season.

Every year since 2018, when sexual assault allegations were made against him, Spacey has released a Christmas video in which he adopts Frank’s Southern accent and pretends to be him while talking about seasonal issues. This year, Carlson joined him and the two talked about Netflix and the impending 2024 presidential election.

The former Fox News host asked the actor if he realized that every time a person opens the streaming app, Spacey is present in the intro sound, noting that the “boom boom” comes from house of cards.

“So it’s strange that they decided to publicly cut ties with me based solely on accusations, accusations that have now been proven to be false,” Spacey said as Frank. “Because I don’t think there’s any doubt. Netflix exists because of me. “I put them on the map and they tried to bury me.”

Towards the end of the conversation, which served as an episode in Red Tucker CarlsonThe former news anchor asked Spacey what he thought about the impending 2024 presidential election and the candidates who have already dropped out of the race.

“It’s a little like jumping into the hot tub with a boner,” Spacey told him. “You know it’s not going to last forever. So I wasn’t surprised when ‘A Little Too Pensive’ Mike dropped out immediately.”

Addressing the candidates still in the race, the actor explained that he likes “Vivek ‘Drain the Ramaswamy’” and Nikki Haley, noting that she is “tough.”

“He’s certainly learned a thing or two from watching me,” he added. “But I think in the end we need someone in the White House who is as fearless as I am. “We are not afraid to push our country, or a journalist, in the right direction, if necessary.”