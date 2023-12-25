Donald Trump wishes Americans a very Merry Christmas as he prays for their health, safety … plus a victory in the polls!

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

On Christmas Eve, former President Donald Trump extended Christmas wishes to the American people and expressed prayers for their health and safety, and for a victory in the polls.

In the video, shared on his Truth Social account on Sunday afternoon, Trump extended warm wishes for a happy, joyful and wonderful holiday season.

Emphasizing the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ, he highlighted ancient history as a source of joy, hope and peace.

“Melania and I want to wish everyone a happy, joyous and wonderful holiday season,” he said.

‘At this holy time of year, Christians around the world give thanks because more than 2,000 years ago, God sent his only son into the world to be the savior of all humanity. “The birth of Jesus Christ is the true miracle we celebrate every Christmas,” Trump continued.

‘He is the fundamental source of our joy, our hope and our sense of peace and goodwill when we gather with family and loved ones. It’s a great time of year. That’s why we can never stop saying that beautiful phrase, ‘Merry Christmas,’ he said.

“On this holiday we give thanks for the many blessings that God has given us,” Trump added.

Trump concluded with a prayer for the safety of the military and a vision for a stronger, better America in the future.

‘We pray for the safety of our men and women in uniform at home and abroad. And we ask God to guide us, give us strength and take care of us in this crucial year ahead. With his help, by this time next year, we will be on track to make America safer, stronger, bigger and more prosperous than ever,” Trump continued.

‘Once again, Melania and I wish you a very Merry Christmas. God bless you all. May 2024 be the best year of our lives,’ he concluded.

The video, titled ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS!’ garnered thousands of likes and comments from followers offering Christmas greetings and expressing support for Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

Polls and political strategists say the Colorado Supreme Court ruling will only increase Donald Trump’s chances of winning in 2024

“Donald Trump thrives on negativity, he thrives on legal systems that try to hold him accountable, and I’m convinced his poll numbers are going to go up,” pollster and political consultant Frank Luntz told CNN.

Earlier this week, pollsters and political strategists said Trump is more likely to win in 2024 after Colorado decided to keep the former president out of the primary.

Colorado’s shocking failure to remove Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot will be “rocket fuel” for his chances of winning the White House in a rematch against Joe Biden in 2024, pollsters and experts predict.

The former president’s son, Eric Trump, also claimed that the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision will increase his father’s front-runner status in the Republican primary by at least 5 percent.

It came after the state’s highest court ruled Tuesday night that Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the so-called “insurrection clause” of the Constitution.

The 4-3 ruling by the Democratic-appointed justices was that Trump participated in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 and was therefore disqualified from running for public office.

It is the first time in history that the insurrection clause has been used to prevent a presidential candidate from appearing on a state’s presidential ballot.

But the Trump campaign plans to take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the split is six conservative justices versus three liberal justices. Three of the sitting judges were appointed by Trump.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump talk on the phone with children while tracking Santa Claus with the North American Aerospace Defense Command, NORAD, back in 2018.

Melania Trump decorated the East Colonnade with spectacular white branches in 2017, the first year she served as first lady. The photoshoot of her walking down the aisle in her white bell-shaped dress became a meme and was labeled creepy.

Prominent pollster and political consultant Frank Luntz said in an interview Tuesday that the Colorado ruling will have “the same impact as his 91 indictments,” which caused Trump’s poll numbers to rise.

“Trump is now even more likely to defeat Biden,” he predicted in the interview.

Trump faces felony charges in New York, Washington, DC, Florida and Georgia related to election interference, mishandling of classified documents and hush payments.

With each new set of accusations, Trump saw an increase in his already commanding primary lead in his polls.

‘Every time Trump has [h]”And an adverse engagement with the legal system has been like rocket fuel among Republican voters because it reinforces his core message that he is (and has been) treated unfairly from the moment he burst onto the scene,” the Republican strategist said. Scott Jennings. in a statement to DailyMail.com.

“Republicans see this the same way they saw two impeachments, the indictments, the Russia investigation and everything else: just another attempt by elites and Democrats to prevent Trump and his voters from getting a fair shake in an election.” “. he added, aligning himself with Luntz’s take on the latest ruling.

“For Trump haters, this is like getting drunk at your office Christmas party,” Jennings said. “It may seem like fun tonight, but tomorrow you’ll really regret it.”

Trump lost Colorado by 13 points to Joe Biden in 2020 and does not need the state to retake the White House in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump, seen in 2016, offers Christmas wrapping paper with the mugshot taken when he was indicted in Fulton County, Georgia.

Making a list: The Trump campaign is promoting the president’s infamous mugshot on wrapping paper offered as a gift to taxpayers.

Last month, Trump revealed his infamous mug shot on Christmas-themed wrapping paper in a plea for donations to his campaign.

Trump, known for holding campaign rallies with prominent Christmas decorations and who claimed in 2016 to have revived the phrase “Merry Christmas,” launched an email appeal to his supporters on Saturday.

‘If you’re anything like President Trump, then all YOU want for Christmas is… TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’ ‘Team Trump’ appeal began.

“That’s why the President has directed our team to start sending FREE rolls of our limited edition wrapping paper to ANY patriot who contributes $47 or more to help save our country from corrupt Joe Biden and radical Democrats “.

A link takes followers to a donation page that features an image of a large wrapped box with a green bow on top.

The gift is wrapped in paper with a black-and-white image of Trump after he was arraigned in a Fulton County court after being indicted on racketeering charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump has used his mug shot in Fulton County, Georgia, since he was indicted in August.

The photo has been altered to show Trump wearing a Santa hat.

The page says that ‘NEVER SURRENDER MUGSHOT WRAPPING PAPER’ is a ‘FREE’ gift for those who donate. It then asks visitors to click on tabs ranging from $47 to $3,300, the maximum individual contribution allowed for the federal campaign.

It’s a “limited edition” offer tied to the holidays, coming just weeks before the Iowa caucuses, which offer Ron DeSantis the best opportunity to try to make a dent in his leading rival in the polls.

Supporters can also pay $35 for ‘MAGA Fist Bump wrapping paper’ on Trump’s product page, where he has previously marketed his mug shot on a coffee mug.

For those who can’t wait until Christmas morning to get their surprise from Trump, there is also a ‘Never Surrender Christmas Stocking’ for sale.

While Trump takes advantage of his mugshot to boost his campaign coffers, his legal morass has also been costing him money. tens of millions dollars in legal fees.