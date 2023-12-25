Kyle Richards denies her ex-husband Mauricio Umansky is dating Anitta after they were spotted partying in Aspen, but admits he “can do whatever he wants.”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kyle Richards has denied that her ex-husband Mauricio Umansky is dating Brazilian singer Anitta after their recent party got people talking.

The reality star, 54, was asked if she thought they were a couple while in Aspen on Saturday.

“No, that’s not true,” Kyle said.

Kyle and Mauricio separated over the summer after 27 years of marriage and three children together.

Kyle added that The Dealmaker author was “allowed to do whatever she wanted” when asked if she would be okay with the situation if they were a couple.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky continue their tradition of celebrating Christmas in Aspen as a family, despite their separation.

The influencer was wearing a red-lined white ski jacket, wearing a red blouse and black pants as she walked to her car with her children.

On Friday, Anitta, 30, added a little more fuel to the fire by sharing a series of sexy snaps while playing in the snow in a tiny red bikini.

The Back for More singer wore a Santa hat, sunglasses and furry white ski boots for what she called “a very crazy day” on social media.

One snap shows a shirtless Mauricio wearing green ski pants and a peaked hat pushed back on his head, posing for the snap that included shirtless Brazilian model Henrique Meinke and Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio.

The luxury real estate agency published a photo with Anitta and YouTube influencer Lele Pons on the slopes.

Instead of bikinis, the two women were dressed in white bath towels.

Mauricio’s December 17 outing with fashion designer Alexandria Wolfe also sparked speculation about his love life.

“Mauricio and Alexandria have been enjoying each other’s company when they met in Aspen,” a source said. Peopleadding that he and the 31-year-old “have become good friends.”

Kyle and Mauricio have been spending time at the celebrity spot with their four daughters, Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Farrah is Kyle’s daughter from a previous relationship, but she has bonded with her stepfather and followed him into the real estate business.

They are both stars of their own reality show Buying Beverly Hills and co-founders of their company The Agency.

As for what the future holds for Kyle and Mauricio, only time will tell.

‘When I know what I’m doing with my marriage, I’ll let you all know. Until then, everyone can take a hike and fuck off,” she said in The Skinny Confidential Him and his show podcast in November.

Kyle and Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel had their own mini Bravocon in Aspen. The Skinny Girl founder posted two of them on social media with her 13-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy.

“It was great meeting @kylerichards18 and @mumansky18 and the girls with my girl,” Bethenny wrote alongside a carousel of photos. This is the moment when we reflect on the year and on life and life is good. Happy holidays… xox’

Kyle was dressed in a black long-sleeved sweater, jeans, and a black western hat.

Bethenny, 53, looked comfortable in a pink, purple, white and black sweater with a hint of cream over her long dark hair, while the teen looked adorable in a cream sweater.

Anitta left Aspen, but she wanted to have a good time doing it.

The hitmaker shared a video on her Instagram Stories as she danced around her private plane in a black jumpsuit to one of her own songs. Other videos seem to indicate that she took the flight to join her family in a much warmer location for the Christmas Eve festivities.

