Luxury NYC townhome featured in ‘Home Alone 2’ hits market for $6.7million just in time for holidays

The luxurious New York City townhouse featured in the beloved Christmas movie ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ is now on the market for $6.7 million.

Located on the Upper West Side at 51 West 95th Street, between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue, this residence is where Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, outwitted the ‘Sticky Bandits’ in the famous scene.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home looks quite different from its on-screen appearance in 1992, when it was owned by Kevin’s uncle, Rob McCallister, in the film.

Although nearly two decades have passed since the film’s iconic release, the location still has significance, as Townhouse Experts TM Vandenberg agents Dexter Guerrieri and Nicole Kats emphasized.

They revealed that the current owners still receive letters from children addressed to characters in fictional films and recounted times when people stood outside taking photographs.

The real-life townhouse shares an address with the one in the movie, but actual filming took place on Brownstone Street at Universal Studios in Los Angeles (pictured).

The Upper West Side brownstone is owned by Kevin McCAllister’s Uncle Rob in the 1992 Christmas movie.

‘Although the film was released two decades ago, the owners of the house continue to receive letters from children at their home. Also, just a few days ago a German couple was outside taking photos,” Guerrieri and Kats said.

Described as a “sophisticated” 19th-century brownstone designed by Martin VB Ferdon, the residence seamlessly blends timeless elegance with contemporary amenities, according to the Zillow listing.

Visitors are greeted by high ceilings and a spacious foyer upon entering the home, which leads to the grand staircase.

With decorative moldings, high ceilings, rich walnut floors, and two sets of bay windows, the home’s garden floor features a formal living room and dining room with glass doors that open to a luxurious garden, a rare amenity in Manhattan.

The garden offers a “serene retreat” with mature trees, a wood deck and a bluestone patio, according to the listing.

The front of the parlor floor shows a living room with tall windows and a full bathroom.

In the sequel to Home Alone, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) finds Uncle Rob’s house abandoned and under renovation, making it the perfect place to set booby traps to trap Marv (Daniel Stern) and Harry (Joe Fish).

The home was initially listed for $7.65 million when it hit the market in March, but the price was reduced to $7.15 million in April and then to $6.7 in June.

The full kitchen is a chef’s dream with a Garland gas range, SubZero refrigerator, dishwasher, and two pantries.

The rear reveals a traditional great room with a functional fireplace, offering a respite from the New York winters.

The kitchen, located on the garden floor, is a culinary enthusiast’s paradise, equipped with an elite Garland gas range, SubZero refrigerator, dishwasher, and two pantries.

The glass doors open to the garden, creating a seamless connection with the outdoors.

The double foyer serves as a formal entry to the parlor floor, where high ceilings and a wide foyer lead to a grand staircase.

The third floor features a master bedroom suite with garden views and a luxury bathroom, plus an additional bedroom with a bay window and full bathroom.

The 4,776-square-foot townhouse has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

The upper floor features a sun-drenched landing with a built-in snack bar, an en-suite bedroom with bay window, dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

The rear of the flat offers versatile space for another bedroom or office, complete with two closets and access to the terrace.

The winery offers laundry facilities, storage space and a climate-controlled room, perfect for a wine cellar.

The house was listed on Zillow more than 100 days ago, just before the holiday season.

