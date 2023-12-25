GOP Floats Trump-Tucker 2024 Ticket

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The Senate fundraising arm of the Republican Party send blood pressure spiking on Christmas Eve in an attempt to juice a few more dollars out of the MAGA base.
“Could Tucker Carlson be President Trump’s running mate?” read the subject line of a fundraising blast shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The body of the email boasted of “TWO MAJOR announcements” coming from the ex-Fox News star. Nothing in the email answered the question posed in the subject line—a GOP curiosity gap, holiday edition—instead touting Carlson’s rebrand under “The Tucker Carlson Network,” or TCN.