Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    GOP Floats Trump-Tucker 2024 Ticket

    Dec 25, 2023 , ,
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Senate fundraising arm of the Republican Party send blood pressure spiking on Christmas Eve in an attempt to juice a few more dollars out of the MAGA base.

    “Could Tucker Carlson be President Trump’s running mate?” read the subject line of a fundraising blast shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

    The body of the email boasted of “TWO MAJOR announcements” coming from the ex-Fox News star. Nothing in the email answered the question posed in the subject line—a GOP curiosity gap, holiday edition—instead touting Carlson’s rebrand under “The Tucker Carlson Network,” or TCN.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

