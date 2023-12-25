Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 winner REVEALED (and why Prue Leith was particularly happy about it)

<!–

The Great Christmas Bake Off crowned its 2023 winner on Sunday, with Sophie Faldo triumphing for the second time.

Sophie, who is the series eight champion, returned for another shot at the title and beat Dan Beasley-Harling, Amelia Le Bruin, Linda Rayfield, George Aristidou and Carole Edwards to take the win.

She won over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with her festive cakes after they were assigned three challenges.

For the first round, the bakers had to make 12 mince pies with their own special touch. Then, the technician gave them the task of baking a cinnamon bun.

The final Showstopper saw them build a giant cake.

While everyone seemed happy about Sophie’s victory, no one was certainly feeling better than Prue, who had a chance to redeem herself after ruining Sophie’s first victory.

Even the official Great British Bake Off X account couldn’t resist poking fun at Prue’s mistake.

Speaking about her win, Sophie shared: ‘Yes, I’m very happy. What a beautiful way to start Christmas. I’m going to take this (the decorative plate) home and enjoy some mince pies.’

Prue added: ‘Sophie was brave to come back because she had a lot to lose. That was five years ago but of course she has grown up since then.

“She’s organized and thorough. When she does something, my goodness, she does it right.”

While the Bake Off winner is always a closely guarded secret, with a catastrophic tweet, Prue accidentally revealed that Sophie had won the 2017 series hours before its final broadcast, causing inevitable devastation to the show’s loyal fans. .

Sophie was the first to win Bake Off in its new home on Channel 4, but her big moment was overshadowed by the unfortunate mistake.

Prue, who was in Bhutan at the time, blamed the time difference for her mistake on social media, where she tweeted: “No one told me judging a Bake Off final would be so emotional.” I wanted everyone to win. Bravo Sofia.

The tweet was quickly deleted and Prue apologized and wrote: “I’m in Bhutan.” The time difference is enormous. I thought they received it six hours ago. I’m in too much of a state to talk about it. I screwed it up.’

Prue’s mistake sent Bake Off fans into a frenzy, with many responding by sharing comical memes inspired by the judge’s astronomically reckless tweet.

Many jokes featured Mary Berry, who was Paul Hollywood’s fellow judge on the much-loved show when it was on the BBC.

When she resigned following the announcement that the show was moving to a new home on Channel 4, Prue was selected as her replacement, with fans quickly joking that Mary might get some satisfaction for the slip-up.

The Great British Bake Off will return for a New Year’s special on January 1, with stars Maxy Maligisa, Jürgen Krauss, Maggie Richardson and Mark Lutton returning to the tent.