Australia’s population will skyrocket in the next decade: these are the cities where numbers will skyrocket the most

Australia’s population is projected to increase by four million people over the next decade, even as foreign immigration slows.

That would be the equivalent of the nation adding the combined population of Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin by 2033.

Australia’s two largest states are expected to be home to 2.5 million more people over the next 10 years, or almost the current population of Brisbane.

The federal government’s Population Center has released new forecasts for the next decade, which can be accessed through an interactive chart.

Australia’s total population was expected to rise by 4.25 million people, or 16 per cent, to 30.887 million, up from 26.637 million at the end of June.

That would be happening even as net overseas immigration slowed from recent record highs and the government tightened rules for international students.

Victoria was expected to see its population increase by 20 per cent or 1.389 million people over the next decade to 8.204 million, putting additional pressure on Melbourne.

Australia’s population growth 2004: 20 million 2013: 23 million 2016: 24 million 2018: 25 million 2023: 26.7 million 2033: 30.9 million

New South Wales was expected to increase its population by 13.5 per cent to 8.347 million as 1.124 million new residents moved in, making Sydney even more unaffordable.

That influx would see 2.5 million new people move to Australia’s two most populous states within a decade.

Queensland, the biggest beneficiary of interstate migration, was expected to see its population grow by 875,100 or 16 per cent to 6.33 million.

A record 518,100 foreign migrants, on a net basis, moved to Australia during the last financial year.

The Treasury’s mid-year economic report had 1.625 million migrants moving to Australia in the five years to June 2027.

This figure was much higher than the 1.495 million over five years forecast in the May Budget.

The annual intake for 2023-24 was expected to reduce to 375,000, but to fall to the pre-pandemic level of 250,000 in 2024-25.

Acting Treasurer Katy Gallagher released a population statement Friday promising a slow pace of immigration.

“Net overseas migration is expected to decline back to near pre-pandemic levels over the next two years and population growth is forecast to slow over the medium term as our population continues to age,” he said.

It took 14 years for Australia’s population to go from 20 million to 25 million, between 2004 and 2018.

It likely took a decade for the national population to grow from 23 million in 2013 to 27 million in 2024.

Therefore, Population Center projections that Australia will add another four million residents by 2033 are consistent with the past decade, which included pandemic border closures in 2020 and 2021.

The Treasury’s Intergenerational Report, released in August, predicted Australia’s population would reach 40.5 million by mid-2063.

But its inaugural Intergenerational Report, published in 2002, predicted Australia’s population would reach 25 million by 2042, a milestone that was reached in 2018, or 24 years earlier than predicted.