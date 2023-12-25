Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    Australia's population will skyrocket in the next decade: these are the cities where numbers will skyrocket the most

    Australia’s population will skyrocket in the next decade: these are the cities where numbers will skyrocket the most

    By Stephen Johnson, Daily Mail Australia economics reporter

    Published: 18:07 EST, December 24, 2023 | Updated: 18:59 EST, December 24, 2023

    Australia’s population is projected to increase by four million people over the next decade, even as foreign immigration slows.

    That would be the equivalent of the nation adding the combined population of Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin by 2033.

    Australia’s two largest states are expected to be home to 2.5 million more people over the next 10 years, or almost the current population of Brisbane.

    The federal government’s Population Center has released new forecasts for the next decade, which can be accessed through an interactive chart.

    Australia’s total population was expected to rise by 4.25 million people, or 16 per cent, to 30.887 million, up from 26.637 million at the end of June.

    That would be happening even as net overseas immigration slowed from recent record highs and the government tightened rules for international students.

    Australia’s population is projected to increase by four million people over the next decade, even as foreign immigration slows (pictured, Sydney’s Town Hall train station)

    Victoria was expected to see its population increase by 20 per cent or 1.389 million people over the next decade to 8.204 million, putting additional pressure on Melbourne.

    Australia’s population growth

    2004: 20 million

    2013: 23 million

    2016: 24 million

    2018: 25 million

    2023: 26.7 million

    2033: 30.9 million

    New South Wales was expected to increase its population by 13.5 per cent to 8.347 million as 1.124 million new residents moved in, making Sydney even more unaffordable.

    That influx would see 2.5 million new people move to Australia’s two most populous states within a decade.

    Queensland, the biggest beneficiary of interstate migration, was expected to see its population grow by 875,100 or 16 per cent to 6.33 million.

    A record 518,100 foreign migrants, on a net basis, moved to Australia during the last financial year.

    The Treasury’s mid-year economic report had 1.625 million migrants moving to Australia in the five years to June 2027.

    This figure was much higher than the 1.495 million over five years forecast in the May Budget.

    The annual intake for 2023-24 was expected to reduce to 375,000, but to fall to the pre-pandemic level of 250,000 in 2024-25.

    Acting Treasurer Katy Gallagher released a population statement Friday promising a slow pace of immigration.

    “Net overseas migration is expected to decline back to near pre-pandemic levels over the next two years and population growth is forecast to slow over the medium term as our population continues to age,” he said.

    It took 14 years for Australia’s population to go from 20 million to 25 million, between 2004 and 2018.

    It likely took a decade for the national population to grow from 23 million in 2013 to 27 million in 2024.

    The federal government’s Population Center has released new forecasts for the next decade, which can be accessed through an interactive chart. Australia’s total population was expected to increase by 4.26 million people or 16 per cent to 30.887 million, from the current 26.627 million (pictured, Melbourne on New Year’s Eve 2022).

    Therefore, Population Center projections that Australia will add another four million residents by 2033 are consistent with the past decade, which included pandemic border closures in 2020 and 2021.

    The Treasury’s Intergenerational Report, released in August, predicted Australia’s population would reach 40.5 million by mid-2063.

    But its inaugural Intergenerational Report, published in 2002, predicted Australia’s population would reach 25 million by 2042, a milestone that was reached in 2018, or 24 years earlier than predicted.

    Australian population will skyrocket

    New south Wales: From 8,346,500 to 9,470,700 – or 1,124,200 people

    VICTORY: From 6,814,500 to 8,203,600 – or 1,389,100 people

    QUEENSLAND: From 5,454,800 to 6,329,900 – or 875,100 people

    WEST AUSTRALIA: From 2,875,500 to 3,357,000 – or 481,500 people

    SOUTH AUSTRALIA: From 1,852,100 to 2,047,500 – or 195,400 people

    TASMANIA: From 573,800 to 632,800 – or 59,000 people

    NORTHERN TERRITORY: 252,900 to 285,900 – or 33,000 people

    AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY: 467,200 to 560,000 – or 92,800 people

    AUSTRALIA: 26,637,300 to 30,887,400 – or 4,250,100 people

    Source: Projections from the Population Center that compare 2023 with 2033.

