Travis Barker shares an adorable personalized boxing gear gift for his son Rocky from K-Thrash producer and singer Agina.

The 48-year-old drummer, who recently shared with wife Kourtney Kardashian a first look at Rocky on social media, took to his Instagram Story to share the gift.

Since his son was named after the iconic 1976 film Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone, the Blink-182 drummer received a personalized boxing outfit.

The gift included a pair of black boxing gloves – one with ‘Rocky’ and the other with ‘Barker’ – and a pair of black shorts.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Just days after giving fans their first look at his newborn son, Rocky, Travis Barker shared an adorable gift for the baby from his friends.

The 48-year-old drummer, who recently shared with wife Kourtney Kardashian a first look at Rocky on social media, took to his Instagram Story to share the gift.

Since his son was named after the iconic 1976 film Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone, the Blink-182 drummer received a personalized boxing outfit.

The gift included a pair of black boxing gloves, one with ‘Rocky’ and the other with ‘Barker’, and a pair of black shorts with the word ‘Rocky’ on the waistband.

He also thanked the givers, music producer K-Thrash and his wife and singer Agina, for the thoughtful gift.

Just days after giving fans their first look at his newborn son, Rocky, Travis Barker shared an adorable gift for the baby from his friends.

The gift included a pair of black boxing gloves, one with ‘Rocky’ and the other with ‘Barker’, and a pair of black shorts with the word ‘Rocky’ on the waistband.

Barker also revealed in November that his son Rocky 13 was named after an influential musician.

“Rocky George played guitar in Suicidal Tendencies,” he explained about the meaning behind the name during an episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video series.

He added that the name was also an homage to Best Picture winner Rocky, which he called “the best boxing movie of all time.”

He added that 13 is the middle name because “13 is simply the greatest number of all time.”

The Instagram Story snapshot also comes just a few days after Barker’s wife, Kourtney, opened up about her postpartum journey.

‘Kourtney wrote in the video that she was ‘doing the most important job in the world…being a mom: keeping my body alive, breastfeeding on demand means keeping calories up with lots of nutritious foods.’

He noted that he was “taking the time to slowly return to some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller.”

In the spirit of Christmas generosity, she closed her message by encouraging her 224 million Instagram followers to “be kind to themselves.”

Barker also revealed in November that his son Rocky 13 was named after an influential musician.

He added that the name was also an homage to Best Picture winner Rocky, which he called “the best boxing movie of all time.”

The Instagram Story snapshot also comes just a few days after Barker’s wife, Kourtney, opened up about her postpartum journey.

Three days earlier, Kourtney had stopped by. her Insta Stories to declare that she was embarking on her ‘first day at the gym’ since giving birth.

He stated that he left comfortably at 10:25 and clarified to his followers that he was ‘taking it easy’.

Directing her next comments to her fellow mothers, Kourtney, who now has four children, wrote: “No rush, no pressure moms, your body is healing, it’s not a race.”

She provided some details about the content of her latest training session, saying she was “doing 30 minutes of walking at a 3.0 to 12.0 incline.”

Her latest update comes just weeks after she revealed who is ingesting her placenta after giving birth to her fourth child.