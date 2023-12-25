Kate Garraway flooded with support after moving performance of Britain Get Singing as she prepares to keep Christmas Day vigil at her husband Derek’s bedside following cardiac shock.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kate Garraway received messages of support from Britain Get Singing viewers on Sunday as she prepared to keep a bedside vigil for her husband Derek Draper on Christmas Day.

Former political adviser Derek, 56, is in “a very serious condition” after suffering a heart attack earlier this month.

Kate, 56, performed East 17’s 1994 Christmas No. 1 hit Stay Another Day with her Good Morning Britain co-stars Charlotte Hawkins, Alex Beresford, Laura Tobin and Dr Amir Khan on the show. ITV this weekend in a bid to show how singing together can help us feel more connected and support our mental wellbeing.

Presenter Kate’s turn on stage, which was filmed before Derek’s heart attack, left viewers emotional, with many coming forward to show their support while Derek was in hospital.

On Twitter, one person wrote: “Hi Kate, I was thinking about you as I sit by my mother’s bed waiting for a miracle, the same miracle you are waiting for.” Sad times. I’ve been here since July and you are both in my thoughts and prayers.’

Kate Garraway received messages of support from Britain Get Singing viewers on Sunday as she prepared to hold a bedside vigil for her husband Derek Draper on Christmas Day (LR: Alex Beresford, Kate, Charlotte Hawkins, Laura Tobin and the Dr. Amir Khan from Good Morning Britain). who acted in the program)

Someone else posted: ‘I wanted to message you but didn’t know what to say when your situation is so horrible. All I can say is have the best time you can, our thoughts are with you always. Stay strong.’

While someone else wrote: ‘Just wanted to say my thoughts are with you and your family at this difficult time. I know you don’t understand me, but I think you are a strong person who is going through what you went through with Derek. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.’

And another person shared: ‘I just wanted to let you know that I’m thinking about you and Derek tonight. Always have hope and I will include you in my prayers tonight.’

In March 2020, Derek became seriously ill with Covid-19, leaving him with lasting damage to his organs and in need of daily care.

Doctors put him in an induced coma and he became the UK’s longest-suffering coronavirus patient after spending 13 months in hospital away from his family.

Kate will reportedly spend Christmas with her husband Derek in hospital after he suffered a heart attack that left him “fighting for his life” earlier this month.

TV star Kate canceled all her work commitments before Christmas and will continue to sit at her husband’s bedside throughout the festive period.

While Kate revealed she was hoping to spend the festive period at home as a family this year, the mum and her two children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, will join the lobbyist in hospital.

Kate, 56, performed East 17’s 1994 Christmas No. 1 hit Stay Another Day with her Good Morning Britain co-stars (left to right: Alex Beresford, Charlotte Hawkins, Kate, Laura Tobin and Dr Amir Khan).

A source said Sun: ‘It has been a heartbreaking time for Kate and of course for poor Derek.

‘Unfortunately, his condition remains the same. The children are aware of the situation and have been at their father’s bedside as much as possible.

‘The whole family is pulling together and trying to stay strong for each other. At Christmas this is especially devastating.’

MailOnline has contacted Kate’s representatives for comment.

Elsewhere on Britain Get Singing, Chris Kamara broke down in tears as he spoke about his difficulties with a rare speech condition.

Apraxia is a poorly understood neurological condition that affects the body’s ability to perform natural motor functions and causes you to speak more slowly.

Chris established himself as one of football’s most loved and famous sports broadcasters during his career on Sky Sports, but has recently stepped out of the spotlight following his diagnosis.

The star appeared alongside singers Aled Jones and Russell Watson in Britain Get Singing on Christmas Eve.

He performed dressed as a ghost as the three stars performed the TV show The Masked Singer in the competition.

Chris successfully completed his performance and received praise from judges will.i.am, Alesha Dixon, Adam Lambert and Jonathan Ross.

Breaking down into tears, Chris said: “My life ended two years ago and now it’s back to normal…”

Chris previously revealed that he felt like a fraud due to his condition, as he developed speech problems which affected his work as part of the Saturday football team.

In her new book Kammy, serialized by the daily mirrorHe admitted in his darkest moments that he considered suicide because he did not want to become a burden on his wife Anne.

“I’m going to admit something now, something I’ve never mentioned before,” he wrote. ‘It’s hard for me to talk about it, so bear with me.

Breaking down in tears, Chris said: “My life ended two years ago and now it’s back to normal…” after speaking about his little-understood neurological condition which affects his speech.

‘I was worried about where I was going to end up. Would my physical and neurological deterioration continue and continue? And I was more worried about the effect it would have on those around me.

‘I am a man who has always wanted to help, provide, love and nurture those around me. And now I could only see myself as a burden. A shell of the man he used to be that they would have to take care of.

“Seeing myself like that was like staring into an abyss. I could never reconcile that image in my head. “It was unthinkable.”

“And it’s at that moment that I think, ‘They would be better off without me.’”

Chris admitted he had thought about Gary Speed, the former Wales manager who tragically committed suicide in 2011.

The broadcasting legend said he felt he could do something “extreme” if he continued to “wander alone in that maze.”

Chris wrote that sharing his problems allowed him to realize that his future might not be “bleak” despite continuing to suffer from this disease.

The star appeared alongside singers Aled Jones (left) and Russell Watson (right) in Britain Get Singing on Christmas Eve.

He has struggled to overcome his speech problems and recently returned to screens to co-host The Games and Ninja Warrior UK.

The former midfielder, who played for nine English professional clubs in a 20-year career, has also been forced to withdraw from several presenting roles due to his apraxia.

A documentary called Lost For Words aired in December about Kamara coming to terms with his condition.

Chris was awarded an MBE earlier this year which recognized his services to football, charity and anti-racism.