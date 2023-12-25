Ncuti Gatwa’s ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Debut Is Dazzling

Disney+

Christmas is a time for celebration. And for Doctor Who, television’s longest-running sci-fi series, it’s also a time for regeneration.

Following a humanoid alien, known as a Time Lord, on adventures through space and time—typically alongside all manner of human companions and alien enemies—the British cult phenomenon was first broadcast in 1963. Since its 2005 relaunch, it’s attracted a loyal fan base well outside the U.K. As any self-respecting Whovian can tell you, the key to Who’s longevity is its propensity for change. Outside of one constant—the TARDIS, a space-time vehicle resembling an old British police box—the series is ever-evolving and famous for recasting its lead; to date, 13 actors have starred as the Doctor, who can regenerate into different bodies at the end of each incarnation’s life, a neat trick that’s allowed a formidable array of stars to take on the iconic role.

From William Hartnell’s stern and grandfatherly original Doctor to Jodie Whittaker’s sunnily optimistic take and David Tennant’s witty, charming incarnation (a fan favorite who, in a twist timed to this year’s 60th anniversary, reprised the role across three special episodes), the Doctor has worn many faces, allowing each new actor to bring a distinct personality to the role. And with this year’s Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” the series is changing once again, introducing Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor.

Read more at The Daily Beast.