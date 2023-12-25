Amanda Bynes takes a leisurely walk through the mall with a friend after canceling her podcast

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Amanda Bynes was spotted at the Santa Anita shopping center in Southern California.

A friend accompanied her on the shopping trip that came after the What a Girl Wants actress, 37, decided to leave her new podcast Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast after just one episode.

The Hairspray star has had a series of personal ups and downs in recent months, including wandering naked through traffic in Los Angeles in March.

Amanda was wearing faux python pants with a baggy gray t-shirt.

In photos posted to her Instagram, she revealed that she made a stop at Target to purchase black hair dye to transform her platinum blonde locks.

Amanda Bynes was spotted at the Santa Anita mall in Southern California

A friend accompanied her on the shopping trip that came after the What a Girl Wants actress, 37, decided to end her new podcast Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast after just one episode.

The Amanda Show alum made a brief return to the spotlight through her canceled podcast.

The debut episode came out on December 9 and by the 17th he had already canceled the project.

“So even though the podcast is doing great and the response has been great, I’m going on hiatus for now,” he said on TikTok on Dec. 17.

“We can’t get the kind of guests I’d like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, Drake or Post Malone, so maybe one day, if we can get those kind of guests, we’ll pick up the show.” the podcast. But for now I’m taking a break.’

She continued: “Thank you to everyone who watched. I really hope you enjoyed it, and that’s all for now.”

In the end, Bynes decided to end the podcast for good in an effort to “have consistent work.”

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she’s scrapping her podcasting efforts so she can find more consistent work as a manicurist.

The Thousand Oaks, California, native said the initial episode of her podcast, titled Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, “went very well” after its Dec. 9 launch.

Amanda wore Shein faux python pants with a loose gray t-shirt

In the end, Bynes decided to end the podcast for good in an effort to “have consistent work.”

In photos posted to her Instagram, she revealed that she made a stop at Target to purchase black hair dye to transform her platinum blonde locks.

The Amanda Show alum made a brief return to the spotlight through her canceled podcast.

“So even though the podcast is doing great and the response has been great, I’m going on hiatus for now,” he said on TikTok on Dec. 17.

“I was actually surprised and of course I was going to go ahead with it after my friends encouraged me to do it,” Bynes said of the initial podcast, which featured tattoo artist Dahlia Moth as a guest.

The Hairspray actress continued, “After thinking about it, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a steady job.” Instead, I’m going to follow that path.”

The All That actress has previously spoken about her interest in working in the beauty and fashion industries.

She continued: “Thank you to everyone who watched. I really hope you enjoyed it, and that’s all for now.”

The debut episode came out on December 9 and by the 17th he had already abandoned the project.

The duo appeared to be waiting in line for a snack.

Bynes and her friend walked outside.

Bynes also previously studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) almost a decade ago.

In October 2022, she said on social media that she was “in cosmetology school to become a manicurist” and shared images of her educational journey.

In 2020, she had been exploring the possibility of starting a perfume line, as her lawyer David Esquibias told People at the time: “She’s looking into fragrances.”

Bynes also previously studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) almost a decade ago.