Outspoken Podcast Triplets Host Kate Taeuber Announces Pregnancy with Husband Reece Turner on Christmas

Kate Taeuber, host of the popular podcast Outspoken, announced her first pregnancy with her husband Reece Turner.

The showbiz reporter, who presents Outspoken with her identical triplet sisters Amy and Sophie, announced the happy news at Christmas via Instagram.

She shared a photo of her posing with Reece while holding a printout of her ultrasound, while the couple placed their hands on her stomach.

“Baby Turner is coming to town in June 2024,” she captioned the touching photo.

Kate simply glowed as she posed in a white dress, while a beaming Reece stood behind her in a Christmas-themed jacket.

Kate married Reece and July and is the first of her sisters to announce a pregnancy.

While Reece proposed to Kate in May 2021, her sisters Amy and Sophie got engaged to their respective partners Dale and Brandon on the same day: Christmas 2021.

Shortly after getting engaged, Sophie shared the story of the surprise double proposal with Daily Mail Australia.

“On Christmas Eve we had a family dinner with our parents,” he explained.

‘Before dinner, Dale proposed to Amy. He said they should exchange a gift before Christmas because it’s always busy. “He wrapped the ring and made a little video of their memories together,” he added.

“When they came to dinner they didn’t tell anyone and waited for us to see the ring. Meanwhile, my partner Brandon had his parents at our house putting up lights and a ‘will you marry me’ sign.”

“When Brandon heard the news about Amy and Dale, he got so stressed and frantically texted his family asking if he should take the insurance off and do it another night,” she laughed.

Brandon finally decided to pop the question, but in an awkward turn of events, both he and Dale had selected very similar engagement rings for their future brides.

‘Our father knew that both things were happening, since they were asking his permission. However, he only knew that mine was going to happen on Christmas Eve,” Sophie added.

Together, the Tauber triplets host the Outspoken podcast, covering the lives and scandals of Australia’s most influential people on social media.

The show often tops the charts and regularly appears in the top 200 on the overall Apple Podcasts chart.

The triplets are all journalists, with Amy previously working for Channel Seven, while Sophie worked at Network 10 and Hit 107.