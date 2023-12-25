Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    News

    Trump Spends Christmas Eve Ranting About ‘Deranged Jack Smith’

    By

    Dec 25, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Trump Spends Christmas Eve Ranting About ‘Deranged Jack Smith’

    (REUTERS/Scott Morgan)

    Former President Donald Trump spent his Christmas Eve ranting about special counsel Jack Smith on Truth Social, calling the prosecutor “DERANGED” in a series of posts in which he accused the January 6th Committee of writing a fake report and Smith of coming after him.

    “JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME,” Trump said. “AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY???”

    Trump typically takes to Truth Social to roll out a series of grievances in all caps.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Plane grounded over trafficking suspicions to leave France

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    Ryan Clark Backs Jonathan Owens Amid Backlash for Admitting He Was Unaware of Simone Biles’ Success Before Leaving

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    General Hospital’s John J. York Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ Amid Cancer Battle and Hopes to Perform Again in the New Year

    Dec 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Plane grounded over trafficking suspicions to leave France

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    Ryan Clark Backs Jonathan Owens Amid Backlash for Admitting He Was Unaware of Simone Biles’ Success Before Leaving

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    General Hospital’s John J. York Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ Amid Cancer Battle and Hopes to Perform Again in the New Year

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    Trump Spends Christmas Eve Ranting About ‘Deranged Jack Smith’

    Dec 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy