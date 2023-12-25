Trump Spends Christmas Eve Ranting About ‘Deranged Jack Smith’

(REUTERS/Scott Morgan)

Former President Donald Trump spent his Christmas Eve ranting about special counsel Jack Smith on Truth Social, calling the prosecutor “DERANGED” in a series of posts in which he accused the January 6th Committee of writing a fake report and Smith of coming after him.

“JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME,” Trump said. “AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY???”

Trump typically takes to Truth Social to roll out a series of grievances in all caps.

