General Hospital’s John J. York Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ Amid Cancer Battle and Hopes to Perform Again in the New Year

Actor John J. York gave fans an update on his health in a video he posted to social media on Friday, saying he “feels really good” less than two months after undergoing a stem cell transplant after after being diagnosed with a pair of blood and bones. spinal disorders.

The General Hospital actor, 65, who revealed his health battle with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and smoldering multiple myeloma in September, posted a clip saying: ‘Hello everyone. It’s me and I’m signing up.

“I know what you’re thinking: You’re thinking, ‘Why did Mac shave his beard?’” he said. ‘I didn’t shave my beard. In fact, I shaved the strands of hair that were still there.’

York, a stalwart of the ABC soap since 1991 playing Malcolm ‘Mac’ Scorpio, said things are “actually going very well” as he continues his ongoing treatment.

The Chicago-born actor told his fans that he has “a long road ahead of him, but the test results look good” and he has been feeling “really good” since last month’s treatment.

The veteran actor, who has also appeared in series such as Werewolf, Port Charles and Hotel, left open the possibility of returning to General Hospital next new year.

“Hopefully, if things go the way they are, maybe we can get back to the program in late spring or early summer,” he said.

York expressed his gratitude for his fans amid his current health battle.

“I just wanted to thank you all so much for all your notes and messages of support, encouragement and all the love you’ve been sending me,” York said. ‘I feel your hugs every day and I thank you very much.’

York, who underwent multiple chemotherapy treatments and three bone marrow biopsies while searching for a donor for her stem cell transplant, said she was taking things “one day at a time” in an effort to “get this together.” .

He concluded by saying: ‘In the meantime, I want you all to have a very, very, very Merry Christmas with your family and friends, your loved ones.

‘I wish you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year, and good luck; How about a little luck? Have a little luck, okay?

The actor’s fans responded with kind messages to his update on social media, with one user telling him: “As a leukemia survivor, I know your journey is difficult.”

York, who has also appeared on shows such as Werewolf, Port Charles and Hotel, appeared at the Daytime Emmys in April 2018 in Pasadena, California.

‘Thinking of you my strong friend. Trust your trip! You and God understood this!

Another said: ‘God bless you and your family. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year. I am praying for a speedy recovery. I hope you come back to the show.”

One said they “can’t wait to have (York) back on (General Hospital),” while another called York “a gift to his fans.”

One user responded: “You’re still as handsome as ever.” We wish you all the best. One day at a time like you said. May God be with you and your family during difficult days. Stay strong, John.’