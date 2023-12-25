Ryan Clark Backs Jonathan Owens Amid Backlash for Admitting He Was Unaware of Simone Biles’ Success Before Leaving

Biles and Owens met on the dating app Raya before getting married earlier this year.

Owens explained how Biles was the first to contact him on the dating app.

Ryan Clark has turned to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens’ corner amid strong backlash over comments about his relationship with Simone Biles.

Earlier this week, Owens and Biles were on Clark’s ‘The Pivot’ podcast, where the Packers player talked about how they met in 2020. He admitted he wasn’t aware of Biles’ success as a gymnast when they first met. once on the Raya dating app. Owens also joked about being the ‘match’ in their relationship, as Biles was the first to message him.

This sparked a fight when fans began criticizing Owens for the clip. However, Clark took to social media on Sunday to show his support for Owens and Biles.

“Now everyone is twisting and taking that and then turning it into something negative,” Clark said in a video posted on once they finally went on a date, that was history.

‘Or listening to him talk about their 2020 conversation while she was at the Olympics while he encouraged her that she could be okay. And when she wasn’t there, he was with her for a long time, even getting married during that time, and now Simone Biles has returned to being the Simone Biles that we know,” he added, referring to the gymnast’s fights with the ‘Twisties’ during the Tokyo 2021 Games postponed due to Covid.

Ryan Clark came to the aid of Jonathan Owens amid backlash over comments he made on ‘The Pivot’

Owens joked about being the ‘match’ in marriage to Simone Biles while telling their love story

“Instead of being happy for two people who are excited to be together, two people who support each other wholeheartedly, we have now decided to separate a clip instead of knowing the full story. The moral of the story is this: if Simone Biles is happy, why aren’t you?

Clark mentioned that there was “so much love in his eyes” when Owens recounted the genesis of their marriage despite doing so with humor.

Additionally, he reiterated how fans took the clip out of context to villainize Owens.

“This is a couple who found each other in a unique way,” Clark continued.

“And just because you feel like he should adore gymnast Simone Biles doesn’t mean you can’t respect that he’s in love with the woman Simone Biles.”

Biles herself responded to the unnecessary backlash when fans urged Owens to “look more like Travis Kelce” after the clip circulated.

Biles and Owens met on the dating app Raya in 2020 and married in Mexico earlier this year.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a photo of her and Owens on Instagram with the caption “mood” before writing “are you done?” in X.

Clark addressed how the same fans who criticized Owens refused to acknowledge the role he played in helping Biles overcome her mental struggles during the 2020 Olympics.

Owens was drafted into the NFL in 2018 and met Biles two years into his professional career. Two years later, the power couple got engaged in February 2022.

They were married last spring in Cabo, Mexico. Despite being celebrities in their respective fields, they hosted an intimate ceremony with a total of 144 guests.