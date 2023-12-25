Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom debuts to $28 million for one of the worst opening weekends in DCEU history.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

After being panned by most critics in the country as one of the worst DCEU films, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom debuted with one of the worst opening weekends.

The sequel, which was projected to open between $32 and $42 million, couldn’t even reach the lower end of projections, with an estimated $28 million.

The film is estimated to gross a total of $40 million over the four-day holiday weekend, with Christmas Day falling on Monday.

Still, it’s considered one of the worst openings in DCEU history, with only The Suicide Squad ($26.2 million) and Blue Beetle ($25 million) and Wonder Woman 1984 ($16.4 million) debuting lower.

This film also marks the end of the DC Extended Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new regime beginning in 2025 with Superman: Legacy.

Aquaman 2 opened in 3,706 theaters and earned a decent average of $7,582 per screen during its opening weekend.

The sequel pales in comparison to its predecessor, with 2018’s Aquaman debuting with $67.8 million.

It would go on to gross $335.1 million domestically and $1.152 billion worldwide, the only DCEU film to surpass the $1 billion mark.

With such a soft opening and a budget reportedly exceeding $200 million, the film is likely to be a colossal failure.

It fared better in overseas markets, grossing an additional $80 million for a $120 million worldwide debut.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom finally dethroned last weekend’s winner, Wonka, which fell 54.6% to second place with $17.7 million.

Aquaman ended up fending off a slew of newcomers in one of the last weekends of the year at the box office.

Universal’s animated comedy Migration debuted with $12.3 million in 3,761 theaters, averaging a mediocre $3,273 per screen.

Sony’s romantic comedy Everyone But You debuted in fourth place with just $6.2 million from 3,055 theaters and for a pittance. $2,040 per screen average, with Salaar ($5.4 million, 802 theaters, $6,834 per screen average) rounding out the fifth pick.

Rounding out the top 10 is The Iron Claw ($5 million, 2,774 theaters, $1,824 per-screen average), The Boy and the Heron ($3.1 million, 1,580 theaters, $1,996 average per screen), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ($3.1 million, 2,509 theaters, $1,255 average per screen), Godzilla Minus One ($2.7 million, 1,965 theaters, $1,394 average per screen) and Poor Things ($2.1 million, 800 theaters, $2,637 average per screen).

As the weekend winds down, Christmas Day brings three new movies to theaters: The Color Purple, Ferrari, and the musical The Color Purple.

As the year comes to a close, Barbie has easily become the highest-grossing film of 2023 with $636.2 million at the domestic box office.