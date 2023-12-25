Kevin! Spirit Airlines is forced to make groveling apology after putting unaccompanied six-year-old boy on WRONG flight in scenes reminiscent of Home Alone 2

Six-year-old boy found himself on the wrong flight, separated from his family, after Spirit Airlines mistakenly placed him on the wrong plane

A grandmother is demanding answers from Spirit Airlines after her unaccompanied six-year-old grandson was put on the wrong flight leaving him stranded hundreds of miles from his family.

Casper was supposed to travel to Fort Myers in southwest Florida from Philadelphia to visit his grandmother in what was also his first plane trip.

But in a scene reminiscent of Kevin from Home Alone 2, when he gets separated from his family and ends up flying alone to New York instead of Florida, the first grader ended up in Orlando, alone, without his grandmother being there to pick it up. him.

“They said, ‘No, he’s not on this flight. She missed her flight.” I told her, “No, I couldn’t miss her flight because I have the check-in sticker,” María Ramos told WINK.

It left her both terrified and incredulous that such a mistake had been made.

“I ran inside the plane to the stewardess and asked her, ‘Where is my grandson? Did they deliver it to you in Philadelphia?” She said, “No, he didn’t have children with me.”

Ramos said it was one of the scariest things he had ever experienced until Casper finally called to say he had landed, just at the wrong airport, four hours away in Orlando, although his bag somehow made it to Fort Myers. .

Spirit Airlines says the minor was “improperly boarded.” The airline told Ramos that they would pay for the gas for the trip he had to make to pick up his grandson, however all he wants for Christmas is answers.

‘I want you to call me. Let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen? Did they take him off the plane? The stewardess, after mom handed him the documents, let him go alone? Did he get on the wrong plane by himself? Ramos asked.

Spirit has not provided any information about how little Casper got on the wrong plane.

Casper was four hours away in Orlando, although his bag arrived in Fort Myers

Casper called his grandmother to tell her he had landed, only he was at the wrong airport.

Ramos told his grandson over the phone to consider it a special experience, but the boy seemed traumatized by the confusion and vowed never to get on a plane alone again.

Meanwhile, Spirit has not provided any clear information about how the error occurred, but the airline issued a statement following the incident.

‘On December 21, an unaccompanied child traveling from Philadelphia (PHL) to Fort Myers (RSW) was incorrectly boarded on a flight to Orlando (MCO).

‘The child was always under the care and supervision of a member of the Spirit team, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to contact the family and reconnect them.

‘We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologize to the family for this experience.”