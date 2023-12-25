Republicans Give Trump a Christmas Gift on Colorado Ruling

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

In today’s version of the congressional GOP, there are lawmakers who are zealous fans of Donald Trump, lawmakers who are ready to move on from the former president, and those who are willing to say or do whatever with respect to Trump—so long as they get to keep their jobs.

But whatever faction they belong to, Republican members of Congress are banding together to lay a massive gift at the feet of the former president this Christmas season.

That’s because, in the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to block Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, Republicans are falling over themselves to run interference for Trump and message to their voters that this decision was over the line.

