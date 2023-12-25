Thousands of Australians embrace the Christmas season and arrive at Bondi Beach in festive summer outfits.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Thousands of people have flocked to the beach to celebrate Christmas after wet weather almost ruined the occasion entirely, and ahead of thunderstorms forecast to hit Australia’s east coast again this afternoon.

Bondi Beach, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, was packed with families and friends celebrating Christmas Day, with many dressing up in festive outfits for the Christmas season.

Santa hats, Christmas-themed sweaters and red bikinis were seen as far as the eye could see across the famous beach.

A Christmas tree was placed in the sand while a woman was seen surfing in a Santa suit and matching hat.

Temperatures soared to 25C in Bondi on Monday and the sun came out in time for the afternoon after a cloudy morning.

Australians and tourists enjoying Christmas in Australia have flocked to the beach to celebrate the festive season.

Many were seen in Christmas attire on Monday.

One woman made sure to dress up for the occasion and was seen dressed in red from head to toe in a custom-made Christmas outfit.

The red swimmers were popular with those heading to Bondi at Christmas for the festive season.

Two mates are seen enjoying drinks on Bondi Beach.

A woman is seen sunbathing in front of the Christmas tree set up in Bondi.

A man wore his Christmas jumper while taking a dip in the ocean in Bondi.

Beachgoers are seen on Bondi Beach on a beautiful sunny day

Many Sydneysiders chose to wear red swimsuits to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

The beach was filled this Monday with bathers enjoying a dip

A man is seen wearing a Christmas suit and a Santa Claus headband.

Beachgoers will be breathing a sigh of relief as they see the sun after bad weather hit Sydney on Christmas Eve.

The runway at Sydney International Airport was flooded with water as buses moved between the terminals and water also seeped into the baggage claim area.

The airport received 64 mm of rain in just an hour and a half. Little Bay, in the east of the city, received a 56mm hit in just one hour.

NSW SES responded to more than 200 incidents in a period of just three hours on Sunday, including 21 flood rescues, with 492 calls for help made on Sunday in total.

Flash flooding was also seen in the east of the city, and cars were swept away in Kensington.

In Victoria, more than 17,000 residents were without power on Sunday.

Canberra was forecast to be hit by a massive band of rain on Monday, with the weather system bringing up to 50mm.

Brisbane would also experience wet and stormy conditions on Monday and Boxing Day.

Queenslanders will enjoy warm weather with the capital hitting 33C by Christmas.

Angus Hines of the Bureau of Meteorology said the wet weather would continue for days, including the threat of more severe thunderstorms.

“There is currently the potential in the atmosphere to generate these large storms,” ​​he said.

‘There is a possibility of thunder or even severe storms in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne. “All those capitals are at risk of storms on Christmas Day,” he said.

Australians are seen in their best Christmas outfits as they flock to Bondi Beach.

A woman wore a headband made of ornaments for her visit to Bondi for Christmas.

A woman brought a Christmas-themed hat to the beach on Monday

Two women are seen wearing reindeer ears after a day at the beach

A woman donned a Santa suit and matching hat as she hit the waves on Christmas Day.

Volunteer lifeguards also got into the Christmas spirit

Two British backpackers are seen wearing their Bondi swimsuits and Santa hats as they celebrate Christmas in Australia.

A man is seen wearing festive glasses during a trip to Bondi at Christmas.

Santa hats were seen in the sand at Bondi Beach on Monday

A group of friends enjoyed a Christmas picnic on Bondi Beach.

A group of mates are seen enjoying some champagne as they head to the beach for Christmas.