Thousands of Australians embrace the Christmas season and arrive at Bondi Beach in festive summer outfits.

Thousands of people have flocked to the beach to celebrate Christmas after wet weather almost ruined the occasion entirely, and ahead of thunderstorms forecast to hit Australia’s east coast again this afternoon.
Bondi Beach, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, was packed with families and friends celebrating Christmas Day, with many dressing up in festive outfits for the Christmas season.
Santa hats, Christmas-themed sweaters and red bikinis were seen as far as the eye could see across the famous beach.
A Christmas tree was placed in the sand while a woman was seen surfing in a Santa suit and matching hat.
Temperatures soared to 25C in Bondi on Monday and the sun came out in time for the afternoon after a cloudy morning.
Australians and tourists enjoying Christmas in Australia have flocked to the beach to celebrate the festive season.
Bondi Beach was filled with visitors on Christmas Day
Tens of thousands of Australians seen sunbathing on Bondi Beach
The Christmas spirit has taken over Bondi Beach, in Sydney’s east
Many were seen in Christmas attire on Monday.
One woman made sure to dress up for the occasion and was seen dressed in red from head to toe in a custom-made Christmas outfit.
The red swimmers were popular with those heading to Bondi at Christmas for the festive season.
Two mates are seen enjoying drinks on Bondi Beach.
A woman is seen sunbathing in front of the Christmas tree set up in Bondi.
A man wore his Christmas jumper while taking a dip in the ocean in Bondi.
Beachgoers are seen on Bondi Beach on a beautiful sunny day
Many Sydneysiders chose to wear red swimsuits to celebrate the Christmas holidays.
The beach was filled this Monday with bathers enjoying a dip
A man is seen wearing a Christmas suit and a Santa Claus headband.
Beachgoers will be breathing a sigh of relief as they see the sun after bad weather hit Sydney on Christmas Eve.
The runway at Sydney International Airport was flooded with water as buses moved between the terminals and water also seeped into the baggage claim area.
The airport received 64 mm of rain in just an hour and a half. Little Bay, in the east of the city, received a 56mm hit in just one hour.
NSW SES responded to more than 200 incidents in a period of just three hours on Sunday, including 21 flood rescues, with 492 calls for help made on Sunday in total.
Flash flooding was also seen in the east of the city, and cars were swept away in Kensington.
In Victoria, more than 17,000 residents were without power on Sunday.
Canberra was forecast to be hit by a massive band of rain on Monday, with the weather system bringing up to 50mm.
Brisbane would also experience wet and stormy conditions on Monday and Boxing Day.
Queenslanders will enjoy warm weather with the capital hitting 33C by Christmas.
Angus Hines of the Bureau of Meteorology said the wet weather would continue for days, including the threat of more severe thunderstorms.
“There is currently the potential in the atmosphere to generate these large storms,” he said.
‘There is a possibility of thunder or even severe storms in Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne. “All those capitals are at risk of storms on Christmas Day,” he said.
Australians are seen in their best Christmas outfits as they flock to Bondi Beach.
A woman wore a headband made of ornaments for her visit to Bondi for Christmas.
A woman brought a Christmas-themed hat to the beach on Monday
Two women are seen wearing reindeer ears after a day at the beach
A woman donned a Santa suit and matching hat as she hit the waves on Christmas Day.
Volunteer lifeguards also got into the Christmas spirit
Two British backpackers are seen wearing their Bondi swimsuits and Santa hats as they celebrate Christmas in Australia.
A man is seen wearing festive glasses during a trip to Bondi at Christmas.
Santa hats were seen in the sand at Bondi Beach on Monday
A group of friends enjoyed a Christmas picnic on Bondi Beach.
A group of mates are seen enjoying some champagne as they head to the beach for Christmas.
CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER PREDICTION FOR YOUR CITY
SYDNEY
Monday: Rain, possible storm. Minimum 19 Maximum 29
Tuesday: shower or two. Minimum 19 Maximum 28
Wednesday: shower or two. Minimum 19 Maximum 29
Thursday: sunny. Minimum 20 Maximum 29
BRISBANE
Monday: Showers, storm. Minimum 22 Maximum 33
Tuesday: Rain, possible storm. Minimum 23 Maximum 32
Wednesday: shower or two. Minimum 23 Maximum 34
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Minimum 23 Maximum 36
ADELAIDE
Monday: Possible shower. Minimum 13 Maximum 21
Tuesday: Cloudy. Minimum 14 Maximum 23
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Minimum 15 Maximum 26
Thursday: Possible rain. Minimum 15 Maximum 29
MELBOURNE
Monday: Rains. Minimum 16 Maximum 23
Tuesday: Rains. Minimum 16 Maximum 23
Wednesday: shower or two. Minimum 17 Maximum 23
Thursday: Possible rain. Minimum 15 Maximum 21
PERTH
Monday: Mostly sunny. Minimum 22 Maximum 33
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Minimum 19 Maximum 25
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Minimum 16 Maximum 27
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Minimum 16 Maximum 29
HOBART
Monday: shower or two. Minimum 14 Maximum 22
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Minimum 12 Maximum 23
Wednesday: Cloudy. Minimum 13 Maximum 24
Thursday: shower or two. Minimum 15 Maximum 22
CANBERRA
Monday: Increasing rains. Minimum 13 Maximum 24
Tuesday: Rains. Minimum 13 Maximum 24
Wednesday: shower or two. Minimum 11 Maximum 25
Thursday: Possible late rain. Minimum 13 Maximum 28
DARWIN
Monday: Partly cloudy. Minimum 28 Maximum 35
Tuesday: Possible storm. Minimum 28 Maximum 35
Wednesday: shower or two. Minimum 27 Maximum 34
Thursday: shower or two. Minimum 26 Maximum 35
Source: Meteorological Office
