Christmas Day celebrations across Australia welcome the adoption of traditions new and old

From a family’s unexpected gift to community lunches, prayers and beach celebrations, Australians have embraced Christmas Day 2023.

Below are some highlights from the holidays.

Communities gather for charity lunches

A record number of people have registered to attend Tasmania’s largest community Christmas lunch this year.

Colony 47’s Christmas Day event is in its 41st year, offering a free lunch and community atmosphere for anyone spending Christmas alone.

The charity’s chief executive, Dianne Underwood, said there were around 550 people registered for this year’s event, 200 more than last year. She has led to the biggest event the charity has ever held.

Dianne Underwood says this year she has seen the biggest turnout for her charity’s free lunch. (Supplied)

This year, without COVID-19 restrictions, organizers were able to move the lunch to a larger outdoor venue in Hobart to help meet demand.

“This year has been very difficult and we have seen more and more people using our services than ever before,” Ms Underwood said.

“Really, the Christmas spirit for us is taking care of each other and ourselves in the community.

“We’re inviting community members we’ve never met before to really come and feel like they belong and feel like there’s something special for them this time of year.”

The event is primarily run by volunteers, with over 70 people raising their hands to help throughout the afternoon.

Premier Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Chris Minns also volunteered their time at the Exodus Foundation charity lunch, which serves vulnerable Sydneysiders.

Embracing new traditions

In Bondi, a sea of ​​red Santa hats filled the sand as thousands flocked to Australia’s most famous beach to celebrate the “Australian way”.

British backpackers and expats on the beach today said spending Christmas in the sun was a welcome change.

British travelers (left to right), Millie, Molly, Sally and Lucy, pose while enjoying a visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney.(AP: Rick Rycroft)

The festivities at the arena are expected to continue well into the night and into tomorrow morning.

Many found the sun and warm temperatures a pleasant surprise, after waking up to a city covered in a thick layer of clouds.

However, it is expected to be short-lived as the SES will put crews on standby, with the possibility of more severe weather conditions being forecast for Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

An unexpected Christmas miracle

Christmas came early for a Melbourne family as Tulsi Dave gave birth to her second child on Sunday afternoon.

Tulsi Dave and her baby Viara, born on Christmas Eve.(ABC News: Tara Whitchurch)

“We never expected a Christmas baby, but now it’s a Christmas baby and we’re happy with that,” Mrs. Dave said.

He celebrated from his hospital bed holding baby Viara in his arms.

Christian leaders say Christmas is “an important time”

Dozens of people attended the Choral Eucharist service, which included the nativity scene, and sang Christmas carols at St Peter’s Cathedral in Adelaide this Christmas morning.

Parishioners recreate the nativity scene at St Peter’s Cathedral in Adelaide. (ABC News: Shari Hames)

The Rev. Chris McLeod, dean of the cathedral, said the community is “sharing the burden” of cost-of-living pressures.

“It’s an important time to spend time with family and friends and support each other,” he said.

“The greatest gift we have in the world is each other.”

The Reverend Canon Jenny Wilson said the world longed for peace.

The Reverend Canon Jenny Wilson shares a message about hope.(ABC News: Shari Hames)

“Hope is something that is not certain, but when we talk about it and share it, it is something profound in a world where it is very complicated,” he said.

“What we are seeing particularly in the war in Israel and Gaza is just heartbreaking and we feel helpless and our faith says that God is with us.”

The scene was no different in Perth, where hundreds of people filled the pews of St Mary’s Cathedral to attend the Christmas Day service led by Catholic Archbishop Timothy Costelloe.

There were no empty seats in St Mary’s Cathedral for the Christmas Day church service.(Source: ABC News)

The theme of peace was at the forefront of Archbishop Costelloe’s mass.

“Peace is at the center of Christmas this year,” he said.

“It is very difficult not to be aware of the challenges that exist around the world at a time when there is war and violence in so many places and so many people suffering.

“I think it’s been a difficult year and I hope that Christmas can be an opportunity to step back and reflect on what the holiday season offers us, which is a feeling of hope.”

Catholic Archbishop Timothy Costelloe led the Christmas Day service at St Mary’s Cathedral in Perth. (Source: ABC News)