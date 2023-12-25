Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos With Husband John Legend and Kids During Vacation Trip to New York City

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chrissy Teigen shared several images and videos from her vacation trip to New York City on Saturday on her Instagram account.

The 38-year-old social media personality’s husband, John Legend, and their children appeared in the snaps and clips, during which they made the most of their time in the Big Apple.

The businesswoman, who recently laughed off a wardrobe malfunction, also wrote a brief message in the caption of her post to express that going to the East Coast for vacation “was the best idea.”

In her first photo, Teigen held up her eleven-month-old daughter Esti and showed off her daughter’s red and white bow.

The cookbook author then donned an all-leather outfit during what appeared to be a shopping trip.

Chrissy Teigen shared several images and videos from her vacation trip to New York City on her Instagram account on Saturday.

The 38-year-old social media personality’s husband, John Legend, and their children appeared in the snaps and clips, during which they made the most of their time in the Big Apple.

In her first photo, Teigen held up her eleven-month-old daughter Esti and showed off her daughter’s red and white bow.

The model also shared a video of her husband, 44, sitting in front of a piano and spending time with their five-year-old son Miles.

Teigen flashed an awkward smile and ran to the bathroom in her second clip.

The social media figure approached her husband, who put on a printed jacket and a beige hat, in a sweet gesture.

The businesswoman wore a leather jacket and light gray blouse with a pair of matching shorts while spending time with her spouse.

Legend affectionately put his hands on his wife’s leg as they took Esti and their youngest son Wren, six months, for a ride in a private vehicle.

Teigen went on to share a video that had been taken during what appeared to be a Christmas-themed show.

The author showed off her leather coat and toned leg in her final video, which served as the last entry in the publication.

The model and Legend initially met in 2006 while working on a music video shoot, and got engaged in 2011.

The cookbook author then donned an all-leather outfit during what appeared to be a shopping trip.

The model also shared a video of her husband, 44, sitting in front of a piano and spending time with their five-year-old son Miles.

Teigen flashed an awkward smile and ran to the bathroom in her second clip.

Teigen went on to share a video that had been taken during what appeared to be a Christmas-themed show.

The happy couple waited two years before celebrating their wedding in Italy.

Teigen and her husband started their family with the birth of their seven-year-old daughter Luna in April 2016, and welcomed Miles two years later.

The couple planned to have a third child in 2020, although the author had to have an abortion to save her life.

The two welcomed Esti last January and surprised many of their fans with the arrival of Wren five months later via surrogate.