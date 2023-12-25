Hezbollah mourns martyr Wissam Khalil

NNA – In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

quot;Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their vow by death (in battle), and some are still waiting; but they have never changed (their determination) in the least.quot;nbsp;

With utmost pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of Wissam Khalil Hammoud, known as Alaa, from the town of Markabanbsp;in southern Lebanon, who attained martyrdom on the path to liberating Al-Quds [Jerusalem].

============= R.K.