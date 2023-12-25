Resistance targets different Israeli positions

NNA – In support of the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed several operations against the positions and deployments of the quot;Israeliquot; enemy army at the Palestinian-Lebanese border on Sunday, 24-12-2023, as follows:

– Eastern Sector:

1. At 7:30, the quot;Israeliquot; enemy#39;s bunkers in Dishon were targeted with missile weapons, resulting in direct hits.

2. At 15:35, quot;Israeliquot; occupation infantry soldiers who were stationed in Hunin Castle (the occupied Lebanese village of Hunin) were targeted with appropriate weapons.

– Western Sector:

1. At 14:50, Avivim settlement (the occupied Lebanese village of Salha) was targeted with appropriate weapons, causing damage to a residential building in addition to confirmed injuries, in response to repeated Zionist attacks on villages and civilian homes.

2. At 15:15, Al-Dhayra site was targeted with appropriate weapons.

