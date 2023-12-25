Mon. Dec 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Resistance targets different Israeli positions

    By

    Dec 25, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – In support of the resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed several operations against the positions and deployments of the quot;Israeliquot; enemy army at the Palestinian-Lebanese border on Sunday, 24-12-2023, as follows:

    – Eastern Sector:

    1. At 7:30, the quot;Israeliquot; enemy#39;s bunkers in Dishon were targeted with missile weapons, resulting in direct hits.

    2. At 15:35, quot;Israeliquot; occupation infantry soldiers who were stationed in Hunin Castle (the occupied Lebanese village of Hunin) were targeted with appropriate weapons.

    – Western Sector:

    1. At 14:50, Avivim settlement (the occupied Lebanese village of Salha) was targeted with appropriate weapons, causing damage to a residential building in addition to confirmed injuries, in response to repeated Zionist attacks on villages and civilian homes.

    2. At 15:15, Al-Dhayra site was targeted with appropriate weapons.

    nbsp;

    ==============

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴Live: Sombre holiday for Palestinians as Israel bombs Gaza on Christmas

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    Pro-Palestine protestors crash NYC Christmas caroling event by blaring music, honking car horns and chanting – but festive revelers ignore chaos and continue singing

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    Larsa Pippen, 49, declares her love for her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, 33, while wishing him a happy birthday on social media

    Dec 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴Live: Sombre holiday for Palestinians as Israel bombs Gaza on Christmas

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    Pro-Palestine protestors crash NYC Christmas caroling event by blaring music, honking car horns and chanting – but festive revelers ignore chaos and continue singing

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    Larsa Pippen, 49, declares her love for her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, 33, while wishing him a happy birthday on social media

    Dec 25, 2023
    News

    2023: A challenging year for UN peacekeepers in Africa

    Dec 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy